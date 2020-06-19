News in your town

Prep softball: Pitching leads Hempstead to sweep of rival Senior

Fans in the stands for IndyCar in Iowa, with some reassigned

Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near

Golf: Birdies galore at Hilton Head, and Spieth needed them badly

Prep baseball: Young Beckman squad catching on in win over Independence

Manfred, Clark meet, develop basis for possible agreement

Prep softball: Pitching leads Hempstead to sweep of rival Senior

No full shields for players; NHL talking off-ice protection

TH Athlete of Week: Bright future ahead for Senior's Felderman

Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name

Sports briefs: Halep doesn’t plan to play U.S. Open

Column: Sports virus grades are in, at least for midterms

Tiz the Law draws No. 8 post as early 6-5 Belmont favorite

Chill vibe of Hilton Head hides urgency for PGA Tour players

Prep baseball: Young Beckman squad catching on in win over Independence

Sports briefs: Earnhardt Jr. headlines NASCAR 2020 Hall class

NBA lays out its vision for Disney restart to teams, players

'Watch it on TV': Gov. Cuomo OKs no-fan US Open tennis in NY

Prep baseball: Hempstead flexes muscle in win over Senior

West: Iowa Union can follow NCAA’s lead

Coaches, players make best of NFL's 1st virtual offseason

More than the Score: Iowa prep baseball team to wait 2 more weeks

Local & area roundup: Rams win wild softball opener, 20-19

Prep baseball: Hempstead flexes muscle in win over Senior

Youngest-ever U.S. Tennis Association president to headline Dubuque conference

University of Iowa, strength coach Doyle reach separation agreement

Prep softball: Cougars shut out Comets to win opener

Oregon, Arizona St athletes challenge NCAA in federal court

Big Ten commissioner starts voter registration initiative

MLB: Commissioner says baseball season in jeopardy

Sports in brief: Iowa athletics report 2 more positive COVID-19 tests

Prep baseball: Bobcats win opener over Wahlert

Local & area roundup: 3 local teams in 1st baseball rankings

Prep baseball: Bobcats win opener over Wahlert

Prep softball: Cougars shut out Comets in debut

Youngest-ever U.S. Tennis Association president to headline Dubuque conference

Agent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus

3 area teams in preseason high school baseball rankings

University of Iowa, strength coach Doyle reach separation agreement

Better late than never: Iowa high schools open truncated seasons today