Wisconsin high school athletes will be allowed to return to summer athletic activities on July 1, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee the fall sports seasons will take place.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday released guidance and recommendations for its 513 member high schools to return to offseason activities.
It took a collaborative effort from doctors on the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee, the WIAA Executive Staff, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Department of Public Instruction and the office of Gov. Tony Evers to develop the 16-page document detailing the guidelines. They took into consideration state, local and tribal restrictions and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“Within what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said in a release announcing the guidelines. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”
Each school district must determine if activities comply with state, local and tribal health department directives, as determined by each community’s most current level of risk — high, moderate and lowest. The number confirmed and trending COVID-19 cases, as well as access to health care, must be taken into consideration before activities can be approved locally.
“The health and safety of student-athletes remains the top priority in determining all return-to-play considerations,” WIAA communications director Todd Clark said in an e-mail. “... Member schools should consult state, local and tribal health departments to determine the most current level of risk when initiating return to activities and when they might progress through the (risk) levels.”
The WIAA posted its 16-page “Guidance for Summer Activities” on its web site, www.wiaawi.org on Thursday morning.
Among the highlights:
• Athletes, coaches, officials and other contest personnel are encouraged to wear face coverings.
• Social distancing must be practiced.
• Pre-season conditioning should include an acclimatization period, as athletes are assumed to have had substantially less physical fitness during the past three months.
• Student athletes must bring their own water bottles, and hydration stations will not be permitted.
• Participants should practice proper personal hygiene, including hand-washing after touching frequently used items or surfaces. Handshakes, high-fives and fist bumps are discouraged.
• Illnesses should be reported immediately, people who feel sick should stay home and separate from team activities.
• Each school should have a “COVID-19 Coach” who responds to concerns regarding the pandemic.
• Frequently used items, such as balls and equipment, should be disinfected at least daily and between uses.