As the lone senior on Dubuque Wahlert’s softball team, Isabelle Pfeiffer couldn’t be more pleased with the determination of her young teammates.
“We’ve made great improvements and we’re working as a team,” Pfeiffer said. “It makes me so happy to see all the girls coming out here and working hard every day. They want to work hard, they want to get better, and they want to improve this program. That’s the one thing as a leader I love seeing. I love that they want it.”
The Golden Eagles (4-5) doubled their win total from last season with another impressive offensive performance on Friday, defeating Dyersville Beckman, 13-3 in five innings, at Wahlert High School.
Tierani Teslow went 4-for-4 and earned the pitching win, and Pfeiffer finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Wahlert’s 15-hit outburst. Ruth Tauber, Anna Roling and Bailey Welu each had two hits and drove in runs to add to the onslaught.
“It’s really nice as a whole team to be able to get some swings put together and get some runs,” Teslow said. “It just feels really good. “Once we start stringing those hits together, we have a lot of confidence in ourselves, especially in the field, too.”
Wahlert scored multiple runs in four of the five innings, with seven different batters recording hits in the first two frames.
Pfeiffer drove in the game’s first run with an RBI double off the top of the left centerfield fence, missing her first homer of the year by a matter of inches.
“Last year, I didn’t get a home run all season, so I was like, ‘Finally, finally!”’ Pfeiffer said. “Then I heard a bounce, and I was like, ‘Oh, no!’ A little bit disappointed, but a hit is a hit, so I’m happy to help the team.”
Wahlert tacked on three more in the second. Tauber led off with a single, Teslow brought her home with a triple, and Addison Klein and Roling delivered run-scoring base hits.
Kylie Sieverding, Tauber, Pfeiffer and Teslow racked up four consecutive hits in the third to ignite a four-run inning, and Welu’s two-run double in the fifth walked it off for the Eagles.
Beckman certainly was not without scoring opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the second, third and fourth innings, but was never able to sustain a big rally. Lil McDermott had two hits and two RBIs, and Reese Osterhaus was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Trailblazers.
With 13 of 18 players on the roster sophomores or younger, the youthful Golden Eagles continue to impress first-year head coach Tyler Lang.
“These first two weeks have been pretty tough with us being young and inexperienced,” Lang said. “We’ve played some pretty stiff competition the first two weeks. We’ve seen quality pitching since basically Day 1. I’m really proud of our girls. We let a couple slip away earlier this week, but our motto is, ‘keep our head down and keep pushing forward,’ and that’s what we continue to do.”
