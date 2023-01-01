The Clarke University women’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better close to 2022 on Saturday afternoon.

The NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride stifled St. Ambrose in non-conference action, creating 23 turnovers and holding the Fighting Bees to 15-for-52 shooting from the field for a 28.8% clip in a 65-52 victory at the Kehl Center.

