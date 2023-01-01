The Clarke University women’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better close to 2022 on Saturday afternoon.
The NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride stifled St. Ambrose in non-conference action, creating 23 turnovers and holding the Fighting Bees to 15-for-52 shooting from the field for a 28.8% clip in a 65-52 victory at the Kehl Center.
“It was a good day defensively,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “Especially when you don’t shoot it great in the second half. We went from shooting it great to not shooting it very well. I think the biggest thing for us is our defense has really carried us up to this point, so we’re very excited about that.”
Tina Ubl led the Pride with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Mya Merschman added 12 points off the bench. Taylor Haase scored 11 points, Emma Kelchen delivered nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Giana Michels netted nine points, five rebounds and two assists.
“This was a good game for us coming back from the break,” Kelchen said. “Last time we played was the 17th, and St. Ambrose played a few days ago, so this was nice to have a game like this and get back in the flow before Tuesday.
“Defense is a key for us. Everyone takes pride in zoning in on who they’re guarding and what they can do. Take that away from them and try to score in different ways. Make them uncomfortable.”
Clarke (11-2) built a 26-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, and took a 43-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Pride extended the advantage to 59-32 heading to the fourth, where Clarke gave plenty of minutes to its bench and the Bees (9-5) rallied with a 20-6 run to make the final score much closer.
“It’s hard to guard when you’ve got more than one or two players that are scoring,” Boyd said. “Who do you stop? I think it makes other teams adjust their game plan, and the more that we share the ball the better of a team that we are. Sixteen assists on 20 made baskets is something to be proud of. We just have to keep our turnovers down.”
The Pride are rolling into 2023, led by three fifth-year seniors who returned for a final run in Ubl, Kelchen and Skylar Culbertson. Clarke’s starting lineup consists of four area talents in Kelchen (Bellevue), Michels (Bellevue), Culbertson (East Dubuque) and Nicole McDermott (Cascade).
“I love it here,” Kelchen said. “It’s not every day you get three seniors to come back for a fifth year, or have four players like us all from the area all playing at the same gym. I love it here and so does everybody else.”
