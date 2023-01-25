GALENA, Ill. — It was just another day at the office for Connor Glasgow.
In what’s becoming quite routine, Galena’s junior guard posted yet another double-double in a 63-45 wire-to-wire victory over River Ridge in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference contest on Wednesday at Galena High School.
Glasgow entered the game averaging 19 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. With his effort on Wednesday, he boosted those averages even higher.
Glasgow led the Pirates (16-7, 4-2 NUIC) with a game-high 28 points and tacked on 12 rebounds. Parker Studtmann added 13 points and Kolby Knautz seven to pace Galena, which has now won six of seven games.
“We run an offense where I get to be under the rim a lot,” Glasgow said. “So rebounds just seem to find me. As far as scoring, I’m a scorer, so I’m gonna get my points every night.”
Glasgow’s 15 first-half points were crucial as the visiting Wildcats continually chipped away at Galena’s advantages.
“We know (River Ridge) is a very good team,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “They shot it very well in the first half and our defense didn’t play very well. They’re a really good team. Their record doesn’t prove how good they really are.”
The Pirates stretched their first-half lead to as many as eight points, but behind a stellar effort from Jack Kettleson, who scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the opening 16 minutes, River Ridge (12-9, 3-4 NUIC) drew within 19-18 midway through the second.
But Glasgow countered with six points in the final minute of the first half to reclaim momentum and take a 31-23 lead at the break.
“When Connor gets going, it’s tough to stop him,” Wienen said. “He’s just so tough to handle.”
The Pirates put the game away with a monster 22-point third quarter. Glasgow’s coast-to-coast layup at 3:27 made it 41-27, and his corner 3 with 43 seconds left in the quarter extended the lead to a 20-point margin, 53-33.
“As an upperclassman, I’ve learned to be a leader this year,” Glasgow said. “If I stay calm and encourage everybody else, we all come together. If I put the ball through the net, everyone else gets confidence, too.”
Glasgow said Wednesday’s result was a big win for his team after losing for the first time in six games last week to rival East Dubuque.
“We really see ourselves as winning the conference this year,” Glasgow said. “So, the loss against East Dubuque was bad, and we know we can’t keep doing that. The win tonight was huge.”
Wienen said it was a big win for his team as the season nears its stretch run.
“We’re getting down to crunch time where you wanna be on top of your game heading into regionals,” Wienen said. “We felt like after winning the MLK (Tournament) at Pecatonica, we could do something special, but then that East Dubuque game kind of brought us down to Earth. We’ll see where this one takes us.”
