Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan brings the ball up court during a Feb. 3 game against city rival Senior. Donovan and the Golden Eagles play at Monticello in an Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal on Saturday.
Dubuque Wahlert’s quest for a return trip to Des Moines begins tomorrow night.
The Golden Eagles reached the state quarterfinals a year ago and are hoping to make that journey again. They will be joined by West Delaware in the Class 3A Region 3 bracket.
Quarterfinal action tips off Saturday; the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 16; and the final on Saturday, Feb. 19. The girls state basketball tournament will be held Feb. 28 through March 5 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule preview of their journey to state:
Schedule — Quarterfinal: Dubuque Wahlert (8-13) at Monticello (14-7), West Delaware (9-12) at Waukon (12-8); Semifinals: Dubuque Wahlert/Monticello winner vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (13-8)/Oelwein (2-19) winner, West Delaware/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa (0-21)/Center Point-Urbana (18-3) winner; regional final, Saturday, Feb. 19.
Outlook — The Golden Eagles’ path to Des Moines is not an easy one. Monticello will be a worthy quarterfinal opponent with a number of quality wins in a tough River Valley Conference. If Wahlert can get past the Panthers, No. 13-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg likely awaits in the semifinals, and No. 6 Center Point-Urbana looms in the bracket’s top-half. It will take three quality wins for Wahlert return to the Wells Fargo Arena, but the grind of a regular-season Mississippi Valley Conference schedule should bode well for them.
Despite a loss to end the regular season, West Delaware won five of its final eight games and is playing its best ball of the season at the right time. The Hawks and Waukon seems to be pretty evenly matched on paper, so this could be a thrilling first-round contest. If victorious, West Delaware would likely meet Center Point-Urbana in the semifinals. The Stormin Pointers clobbered the Hawks early in the regular season, so WD would come into that one hungry.