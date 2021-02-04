Dubuque Senior football standout Seth Bullock announced Tuesday that he had changed his college commitment.
He signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for Tulsa.
“After a lot of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Northern Iowa and commit to the University of Tulsa,” Bullock tweeted Tuesday night. “Thank you to Coach (Joseph) Gillespie and Coach (Beau) Trahan for the opportunity. Excited to join the TU family!”
Bullock, a linebacker, verbally committed to Northern Iowa in December.
Bullock had originally chosen the Panthers over fellow Missouri Valley Conference programs Southern Illinois, Indiana State, North Dakota and South Dakota — all of which compete in NCAA Division I’s Football Championship Subdivision.
Tulsa competes at the Football Bowl Subdivision of D-I and is a member of the American Athletic Conference — one of the Group of Five conference. The Golden Hurricane went 6-3 this season, losing to Cincinnati in the AAC championship game.
Mississippi State beat Tulsa, 27-26, in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Bullock was named a Class 4A second-team all-state linebacker by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was a first-team TH All-Area selection after registering 60.5 tackles (30 solo), with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble and returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown.
Bullock played outside linebacker for Senior last year before switching to the middle this fall.