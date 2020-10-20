Dyersville Beckman (28-9) moved up one spot to No. 8 in the final Iowa volleyball rankings while three other area programs remained steady.
Western Dubuque (22-10) remained steady at No. 5 in Class 4A while West Delaware (26-11) held at No. 8 despite upheaval in the top 10.
Dubuque Hempstead (18-5) remained in its No. 8 spot in Class 5A while Dubuque Senior (17-9) dropped one spot to No. 11.
Bellevue 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets swept the Rebels, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8, in their Class 2A Region 7 first-round match. Bellevue advanced to face Dyersville Beckman in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, East Buchanan 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings rolled past the Buccaneers, 25-11, 33-31, 25-13, in their Class 1A Region 6 first-round match and will play Dunkerton on Wednesday.
Maquoketa 3, Camanche 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals swept the Indians, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14, in a Class 3A Region 8 quarterfinal and advanced to play at fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption on Wednesday.