It wasn’t the dominant, shut-down effort that has led the University of Dubuque to an unblemished conference record so far.
But it sure was electric.
Dubuque used six interceptions — four in the second half — to break open a tie game at halftime and improved to 5-1, 4-0 American Rivers Conference in a 41-28 victory over Simpson in its homecoming game on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
“We have not yet played a full complete game with all three aspects of it,” Dubuque coach Stan Zweifel said. “Our schedule gets a little tougher now, but the good news is we still haven’t played nearly our best game yet.”
Tyler Geiman — who snagged his conference-leading fifth and sixth interceptions — helped give UD the lead early in the second quarter with his first of the game.
Geiman picked off Simpson quarterback Brett Bobinet just minutes into the second, setting up a three-play, 78-yard drive capped off by a 71-yard scoring pass from Brandon Coppola to Elliot Pipkin.
Coppola connected over the middle with Damon Street just 5 minutes later for 51-yard score, but the Storm amassed 196 yards of offense of their own in the first half to head into the locker room knotted at 14.
Benefitting from a roughing penalty that allowed the Spartans to keep possession, Coppola — filling in for injured starting QB Jacob Keller — again connected with Street minutes into the third quarter, this time for a 31-yard score and a 20-14 UD lead.
And the pick parade was about to begin.
Colton Pederson’s 52-yard interception on Simpson’s ensuing drive gave the Spartans possession inside the Storm 5-yard line, setting up a 2-yard scoring run by SayVaun Roberts.
“Our defense has really been good all five games so far,” Zweifel said. “Uncharacteristic of us today, we gave up some more yards than we usually do, but were able to take the ball away and that was big. I’m surely not happy, but I’m very satisfied, and there’s a difference between the two.”
Kallion Buckner’s 8-yard TD run gave the Spartans a 35-21 lead seconds into the fourth quarter. But with the pesky Storm staying within striking distance all game, it was now time for the defense to put the game away for good.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Marshon Crowder pressured Bobinet on the first play of Simpson’s next drive, forcing an errant pass that fell right in the hands of Geiman, who took his second interception of the day 31 yards into the end zone for an insurmountable 41-21 advantage.
The Spartans also got interceptions from Dalton Wood, Stone Gorman and Adam Steingraber.
Coppola, who was starting his second consecutive game for the injured Keller, threw for an extremely effective 231 yards and three touchdowns. Pipkin (five catches, one touchdown) and Street (two catches, two touchdowns) led the Spartans’ receivers. Buckner rushed for 78 yards and one score to led the ground attack.
Dubuque now begins its toughest stretch of the year, facing Wartburg, Coe and Central — three of the conference’s top teams — in consecutive weeks.
“It starts now,” Zweifel said. “The most difficult games lie ahead, so we’ll see what happens with that.”