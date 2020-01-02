Dubuque Hempstead’s Dane Schope is producing big numbers in his junior season of high school hockey.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has scored 30 points in 18 games for the Dubuque Devils, something rarely accomplished in the competitive Midwest High School Hockey League.
“It was about a year ago when Dane really turned things on offensively,” Devils head coach Kyle Helbing said. “He has improved so much over the past year, and he is averaging over two points per game, which is extremely rare.”
Dane, who is a junior at Hempstead, is one of three assistant captains on this year’s team.
“Having the start to the season that I’ve had has really given me a lot of confidence moving forward,” Schope said. “Some of my best games have been ones where I haven’t scored at all, but I have been able to help the team with assists or just by being on the ice.”
Schope currently ranks 10th in the Midwest High School Hockey League in points with 30. He leads the Devils in all three major offensive categories with his 17 goals, 13 assists and 30 points.
“Dane just wants to win games, and he’s out there doing whatever he can to help make sure that happens,” Helbing said. “He leads by example and has just been very productive for us so far this year.”
Schope scored three goals and assisted on another during last Sunday’s 5-3 win over Boji (Iowa) at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I have put in a lot of work during the offseason, and it’s really paying off,” Schope said. “Our team is really coming together and proving we can be a contender.”
Schope has been playing hockey since he was seven years old.
“I just love the fast pace of the game and how there’s always something going on in the game,” he said.
Added Helbing: “Dane just continues to improve his game. He already has two hat tricks this season, and he wants to get better every day.
“He prides himself on his work ethic and it’s not unusually to see him working out by himself. He’s a good kid and he puts in the time.”