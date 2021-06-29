Brock Booth’s dominant pitching performance in the opener set the stage for some late inning heroics in Game 2.
Booth went the distance, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts as the Mustangs beat Iowa City High, 5-1, in the first game of a conference doubleheader Monday at Core Field. Trey Schaber went 2-for-3 for Hempstead.
Iowa City High plated a run in the top of the seventh of Game 2 to tie the score at 6-6, but Hempstead’s Solen Munson walked it off with a game-winning two-run blast in the bottom half. Kellen Strohmeyer had three hits, while Schaber, Munson and Michael Garrett had two apiece.
Hempstead improved to 20-5 overall and 15-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Dubuque Senior 7-2, Iowa City Liberty 1-6 — At Senior: Gavin Guns went 3-for-4 in the opener and threw a complete-game on the mound to lead the Rams to victory. Joel Wilbricht, Ray Schlosser, Kobe Meyer and Alex Reavell contributed two hits apiece. Schlosser went 2-for-3 in Game 2, but the Lightning were able to salvage a split.
Western Dubuque 15-14, Waterloo East 1-0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Bobcats jumped over the .500 mark with a doubleheader rout of Waterloo East on the road. Western Dubuque is now 13-12 overall and 8-10 in the MVC.
WD used an 11-run fifth inning in the opener to break the game open and a 10-run first inning in the nightcap to breeze to victory.
Dubuque Wahlert 4-7, Waterloo West 3-3 -- At Petrakis Park: Jared Walter tossed a complete-game with 11 strikeouts as the Golden Eagles claimed Game 1 in eight innings. Aaron Savary, Jack Walsh and Garret Kadolph had two hits apiece.
Jake Brosius went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, triple and a home run and Landon Stoll went the distance on the mound as Wahlert completed the sweep.
Hempstead, Wahlert ranked in latest poll — Hempstead remained in the latest Class 4A baseball poll, coming in as the No. 10-ranked team according to the Iowa High School Coaches Association.
At 19-6 on the year, Dubuque Wahlert held steady as the second-ranked team in Class 3A.
Dyersville Beckman (16-8) remained at the No. 3 position in Class 2A.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 13, Bernard 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Key West used a 15-hit barrage to defeat Bernard in the first round of the Rickardsville Tournament in five innings. Dan Spain went 3-for-3 and Anthony Razo, Anthony Ruden, Brett LaMere, Andrew Redman and Ben Ogelsby each contributed two hits for the Ramblers.
Key West will play Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the second round against Farley.
Farley 11, Dubuque Budweisers 3 -- At Rickardsville, Iowa: Andy Seabrooke went 2-for-4 with a home run and earned the victory on the mound. Alex Vaasen, Craig Kerper and Brian Miller each had two hits for the Hawks.
PREP SOFTBALL
Iowa City High 7-10, Dubuque Senior 0-2 — At Iowa City: Ella Johnson went 2-for-3 in Game 2 and Lacey King doubled, but the Rams managed just five hits on the day and were swept on the road. Senior was plagued by four errors in Game 2 .
Despite allowing 11 hits in the cirlce, Emma Clancy was charged with just one earned run in the loss. Senior is now 9-21 overall and 7-17 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.