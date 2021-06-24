It’s a jaw-dropping statistic, but the reigning TH Softball Tri-Player of the Year entered this season without a single home run to her credit.
Not in high school. Not in travel ball. Not in youth league.
Never.
Already a dynamic all-around talent, Western Dubuque’s Sydney Kennedy has added a dangerous element to her arsenal this year: a power bat.
“That is actually true. In my whole life I had never actually (hit a home run),” said Kennedy, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “It felt good (to hit my first one). Honestly, I was just hitting like I normally hit and it just went over, which is how it has been going for me. I would always hit them to the fence, but never over. So, I just swing my normal swing and sometimes they go over.”
First-year Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey admitted that Kennedy routinely beats him to practices — “Doesn’t matter if we have practice at 8 in the morning or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, her car is the only car in the parking lot when I pull in” — but Kennedy said she her past offseasons had primarily focused on her pitching.
Her pitching coach added push-ups to her routine, but Kennedy credited offseason work with Eric Munson for fine-tuning her swing and bringing out her power. Even during her phenomenal season last year, she said she was often hitting on her front foot.
“This year I’m staying behind the ball, like my weight is back and my hips are turning behind the ball, so I think that’s made the difference,” she said.
Kennedy had just six extra-base hits while hitting a robust .469 in 64 at-bats during last summer’s pandemic-condensed season.
She is hitting .554 (46-for-83) with 27 extra-base hits — including her first four homers — through the team’s first 26 games this season. She has 23 doubles, has scored 23 runs, and leads the team with 42 runs driven in.
“It was kind of a focal point a little bit, we thought she had the power to do that,” Massey said. “We have focused a lot on opposite field. All but one of our team home runs have been to centerfield or opposite field, so I know she’s worked really hard on that, on letting the ball travel to her and where all her power is: in her core and when the ball gets over the plate.
“She’s bought in. All her home runs, all her doubles, she hits a lot to the opposite field. She takes the pitch wherever they pitch her, and a lot of pitchers start pitching her outside and she just takes it to left-center. She’s very disciplined on her swing.”
By the way, she’s also an elite pitcher with a 12-1 record, one save and a 1.36 earned run average. She has struck out 124 and walked just 21 in 82 1/3 innings.
Kennedy went 10-for-24 with four doubles, a home run, 13 RBIs and seven runs to help the Bobcats go 8-0 last week. She also allowed just one earned run in 28 innings, picking up four wins and throwing a pair of one-hit shutouts.
The Bobcats rose two spots to No. 6 in the Class 4A rankings last week and could be poised to make another jump when the next rankings are released Thursday. Western Dubuque is 24-2 with an 18-1 mark in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
And with a strong cast of players around her, Kennedy is a big reason why the Bobcats hold a 3.5-game lead over Iowa City Liberty atop the MVC Mississippi Division standings.
“We know every game she’s out there we’re going to be in the game. It doesn’t matter who we play, we should not get blown out when Sydney’s pitching,” Massey said. “That gives the kids and the team a lot of confidence knowing that we just have to score a couple of runs.
“We do it however we have to. We’ll do it dirty, we’ll do it ugly, we’ll hit home runs. But if we score a couple runs, we’ve got a good chance of winning the game.”