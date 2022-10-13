It’s been more than two decades since one of the more memorable years in Western Dubuque High School athletics, but two special teams took a walk down memory lane by being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Western Dubuque honored the 2001 football team and the 2000-01 boys basketball team during ceremonies this weekend. Both programs won Iowa Class 3A state titles.
The 2001 football team, coached by Tom Kilburg, went 8-1 in the regular season before beating Oelwein, 13-6 in overtime, in the opening round and taking out Waverly-Shell Rock, 27-0, in the quarterfinals. The Bobcats avenged a loss to Clear Lake in the previous year’s playoffs with a 9-7 win in the semifinals.
Western Dubuque rallied to beat perennial powerhouse Harlan, 12-9, in the championship game to finish 12-1.
The 2000-01 boys basketball team became the first in program history to qualify for the state tournament and capped a perfect 27-0 season by defeating Sioux City Heelan, 61-58, in overtime for the Class 3A state title. The Big Bend Conference champions were coached by Jeff Frick.
The Bobcats defeated DeWitt Central in the substate championship game and took down Webster City and Harlan in the first two rounds at state. Western Dubuque led the championship game until a 3-point basket tied the game with 3 seconds remaining in regulation.
John Steffen, a senior, drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the final seconds to lift the Bobcats to the state championship.
SENIOR HOSTING STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFIER
Dubuque Senior will host an Iowa Class 4A state cross country qualifier on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The 10-team boys and girls fields include Dubuque Hempstead, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clinton, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, North Scott and Waterloo West.
In Class 3A, Dubuque Wahlert will run at the West Delaware state qualifying meet, also on Oct. 20, while Western Dubuque and Maquoketa will compete at Washington, Iowa.
Beckman Catholic, the area’s lone Class 2A program, will run at the Monticello qualifier on Oct. 19. In Class 1A, Cascade will host a qualifier that also includes Clayton Ridge, Maquoketa Valley and Bellevue Marquette, while Bellevue will run at Iowa City Regina.
DUBUQUE LANDS GIRLS REGIONAL SWIMMING
The Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center will host an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state diving qualifying meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, and a state swimming qualifying meet two days later. Team assignments for the six regional sites will be announced on Friday.
WIAA TO ANNOUNCE PLAYOFF FIELD ON TV
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 11-player and 8-player football playoff qualifying fields and pairings during a one-hour live program on Bally Sports Wisconsin and online with authentication as well as on Bally Sports Wisconsin beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The 11-player postseason will include 224 teams competing in four playoff levels prior to the championship games. The State finals will be played Thursday-Friday, Nov. 17-18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison and will be aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin. There will be 16 teams participating in the 8-player post season with three playoff levels prior to the championship, which will be played Saturday, Nov. 12 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
Complete brackets and the Level 1 schedule of games will be available on the WIAA website immediately following the live announcement of the bracket pairings.
LORAS HOSTING SPORTS BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM
The Loras College Sports Business Symposium will return on Friday after taking the past few years off due to a COVID-19 hiatus. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alumni Campus Center.
Eric Davis, the executive director from The BASE Chicago, will serve as the keynote speaker. The BASE Chicago is a youth academic and athletics enrichment program located in the West Garfield Park community of Chicago.
The panelists include Will Quinn, of Northwestern University; Janna Beau, of Dubuque Leisure Services; Liz Fleckenstein, of the Dubuque Fighting Saints; Maura Walsh, of Loyola Academy; Evan Warwick, a forward for Madison FC; Frank Brim, of The BASE Chicago; Sean Bourke, of the University of Wisconsin; Taylor Brooks, of Amundsen High School; and Brent Barklow, of Go the Distance Baseball.
The event is open to the public with attendance costs of $10 for students and $15 for non-students. The cost includes lunch in the cafeteria, a raffle ticket and access to the day.
Those interested in attending can register at loras.edu/ecommerce or contact Gabby Garcia, gabriella.garcia@loras.edu, sports business club president.
