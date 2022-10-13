03181010.JPG
Western Dubuque’s John Steffen celebrates after hitting the game-winning basket in the 2001 Iowa Class 3A state championship game against Sioux City Heelan. Western Dubuque’s 2001 basketball and football teams, which also won the state championship, were enshrined in the school’s Hall of Fame.

It’s been more than two decades since one of the more memorable years in Western Dubuque High School athletics, but two special teams took a walk down memory lane by being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Western Dubuque honored the 2001 football team and the 2000-01 boys basketball team during ceremonies this weekend. Both programs won Iowa Class 3A state titles.

