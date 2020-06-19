One giant swing from Kellen Strohmeyer improved Dubuque Hempstead baseball to 2-0 on the season.
The talented sophomore and University of North Carolina recruit drilled a walk-off home run to lift the Mustangs to a 5-4 victory over Iowa City High on Thursday at Core Field.
Hempstead fell into a 2-0 hole in the first inning to the Little Hawks, but quickly answered with Andrue Henry’s two-run single to tie it and then a fielder’s choice gave Hempstead a 3-2 lead heading to the second inning.
City High tied it at 3-3 in the third, then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to regain the lead, 4-3.
George Sherlock drew a lead-off walk for Hempstead, then Michael Garrett bunted him to second. Strohmeyer then delivered the two-run bomb that gave the win to the Mustangs in dramatic fashion.
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3 — At Petrakis Park: Aaron Savary earned the win on the mound and Matt Schmitz picked up the save as the Golden Eagles took out Class 4A No. 10-ranked Prairie. Landon Stoll went 3-for-3 for Wahlert, while Jake Brosius, Tommy Specht and Schmitz all drove in two runs.
Linn-Mar 12, Western Dubuque 2 — At Marion, Iowa: The Bobcats struggled both offensively and defensively in the road defeat.
PREP SOFTBALL
Camanche 12, Cascade 0 — At Camanche, Iowa: Camanche rolled to a victory over the Cougars.
West Delaware 3-1, Mount Vernon 0-7 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (5-1) dropped their first game of the season in the split.