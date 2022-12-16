Cody Houtakker
Cuba City’s Cody Houtakker shoots over Southwestern’s Everett Droessler during their game on Thursday night in Hazel Green, Wis. The Cubans won, 72-54.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Cuba City boys basketball team had a dominant offensive performance from seniors Cody Houtakker and Max Lucey in Thursday night’s 72-54 win over SWAL river Southwestern.

Houtakker finished the game with a team-high 25 points, while Lucey was right behind with 22 to help the Division 4 No. 4-ranked Cubans improve to 4-1, 2-0 SWAL.

