HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Cuba City boys basketball team had a dominant offensive performance from seniors Cody Houtakker and Max Lucey in Thursday night’s 72-54 win over SWAL river Southwestern.
Houtakker finished the game with a team-high 25 points, while Lucey was right behind with 22 to help the Division 4 No. 4-ranked Cubans improve to 4-1, 2-0 SWAL.
“I really like my team this year,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “We lost some good players, but we have a good group back with some new guys who you are really going to see more of down the road.”
The Cubans found themselves trailing by two early in the contest at 9-7 following an Anthony Martin basket, but then used a 14-2 run to go up, 21-11, with 5 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Wildcats (3-2, 0-1) responded with eight straight points of their own to pull to within two at 21-19, but a pair of 3-pointers from Lucey would help the Cubans keep a 29-23 cushion at the break.
“Max is only playing at about 50 percent with an injured foot, but man is he a special player,” Petitgoue said. “He just finds a way to play through the pain.”
The Cubans opened the second half with back-to-back baskets from senior guard Reece Rosenkranz before using a 9-2 run to go back up, 43-29.
“It’s always tough to play here because their crowd always gets so into it,” Lucey said. “This is probably one of the biggest wins we’ve had here in my four years, so that feels good to do in our last time playing here as seniors.”
The Cubans continued to pound the ball inside where Houtakker added another 15 points in the second half.
“We knew we had a height advantage, and our kids did a good job of getting the ball inside,” Petitgoue said. “Cody shot the ball really well tonight and did a nice job on the boards for us.”
Added Lucey: “When Cody performs like he did tonight, it makes us a really hard team to defend. Teams have to respect him, and when they double down it opens up the guards on the perimeter.”
The Wildcats, who were led by Martin with 18 points and Mason Kaiser with 16, were unable to pull within single digits for the remainder of the second half.
“To come into a tough environment and win by 18 is very difficult to do,” Petitgoue said. “Coach Clint Nemitz does a great job with his kids and they played us hard.”
Reece Rosenkranz added 12 for the Cubans, while Riley Rosenkranz finished with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.