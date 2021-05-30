Dubuque Wahlert senior Charlie Fair and junior Jack Freiburger earned fourth-place medals on the final day of the Iowa Class 1A state doubles tournament on Saturday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo, Iowa.
Fair and Freiburger lost a pair of heartbreakers to finish fourth after winning twice on Friday.
Pella’s Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson earned the win in the semifinals over the Golden Eagles duo, 7-5, 6-1, before going on to lose to state champs Brady Horstmann and Matthew Schmit of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Fair and Freiburger then lost a barnburner to Decorah’s Gabe Anderson and Caden Branum in the third-place match, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7).
Fair closed his career as a three-time state medalist.
Wahlert freshman Roan Martineau won a pair of consolation matches in the singles bracket and placed fifth. Martineau rolled past LeMars Gehlen’s Kaden Wingert, 6-1, 6-3, and then battled past Keokuk’s Abbot Haner, 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6) to claim fifth.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 24, West Carroll 2 (3 innings) — At Savanna, Ill.: Brody Tashner and Thomas Mai each had four RBIs, Brevin Lee went 3-for-3, and the Warriors locked up a share of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship with a runaway win over West Carroll.
East Dubuque finished 7-1 in league play, grabbing a share of the conference title for the first time since 2005 along with Warren/Stockton.
Warren/Stockton 11-2, Orangeville 1-1 — At Warren, Ill.: The Warhawks pounded out 18 hits and earned a sweep of the Broncos in non-conference action. Brady Broshous keyed the win in Game 2, earning the win on the mound with five innings of relief duty and striking out six.
Bobcats split — At Waterloo, Iowa: Western Dubuque split a pair of games at Riverfront Stadium, routing Waterloo Columbus, 11-1 in six innings, but losing a tight game to West Des Moines Dowling, 8-7.
Sawyer Nauman had two doubles and drove in four runs for the Bobcats in the win over the Sailors. He added another pair of doubles and two more RBIs in the loss to Dowling.
Dubuque Wahlert 2, Monticello 1 — At Wahlert: Aaron Savary pitched another gem, Landon Stoll closed it out for the save, and the Golden Eagles pulled out a win despite managing only two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
Scales Mound/River Ridge 4, Galena 3 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Mickayla Bass went 2-for-2 with a double and also struck out six in the circle to earn the win for the co-op.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Rickardsville 14, Zwingle 7 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Layne Boyer went 4-for-5 with a double, Joey Lehmann earned the win on the mound, and Rickardsville used an eight-run fifth inning to beat Zwingle at the Bellevue tournament.
Epworth 4, Balltown 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kyle Bixby went 4-for-4 with two doubles, Dylan Pardoe added a double, and Lucas Bixby earned the win on the bump as Epworth scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to beat Balltown at the Bellevue tournament.
Bernard 9, Worthington 1 (5 innings) — At Bellevue, Iowa: Derek Koppes finished 3-for-3, Riley Reed and Devin Hurdle added doubles, and Bernard finished off Worthington early at the Bellevue tournament.
Peosta 7, Dubuque Budweisers 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Conner Grant went 2-for-3 and earned the win on the mound as Peosta knocked out 11 hits and topped the Buds at the Bellevue tournament.