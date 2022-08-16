Dubuque’s Joel Callahan won the 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Speedway, Sunday, by driving in clean air.
“We have a good car and had won in Davenport on Friday night, so we were ready,” Callahan said. “There were times when I might have been pushing too hard, but we ran mainly in the front and that made the difference.”
Callahan deftly avoided a near spin-out in turn two late in the race when lapping Maquoketa’s Tom Pestka.
Late Model points leader Ron Klein, of Sherrill, placed second. Klein had won three-straight features at Dubuque before Sunday night’s race.
“After those wins I guess it’s OK to place second,” Klein said.
In a 29-car IMCA Hobby Stock 15-lap feature, part-time driver, Quinton Miller of Independence, Iowa, moved up 11 spots and narrowly defeated Dubuque’s David Crimmins.
Crimmins appeared bulletproof in the first 10 laps, however, after a caution brought the field together, Miller took a middle line passing three cars to move from fifth to second.
Then Miller and Crimmins dueled with Miller slipping under Crimmins in turn two and never looking back.
“I don’t know what the difference was tonight,” Miller said. “The car was fast and we got on the high side.”
Crimmins, who is battling Hobby Stock leader Jimmy Doescher of Hollandale, Wis., in the point standings, remained in second place in the division. Doescher finished fifth and holds a 37-point lead on Crimmins.
Josh Chambers of Darlington, Wis., won the Four-Cylinder division by just nipping Cole Ferrell of Mineral Point, Wis.
The IMCA Supermods saw points leader Jarett Franzen hold off Justin Becker and Jason Roth for the win. Franzen is fencing with Roth for the top spot in the division.
Franzen’s moved low in the corners — a line most drivers would prefer not to run.
“I was thinking just make the corner entrance good and go,” Franzen, of Maquoketa, said.
Long Grove’s Joe Zrostlik won the IMCA Stock Car division ahead of Kodey Miles and Jerry Miles of Bernard.
“Staying patient made the difference,” Zrostlik said. “The Miles boys made it tough... One thing about this racetrack — I love this place. It’s a great track for stock cars.”
Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger won the IMCA Modifieds race. Dyersville’s Ryan DeShaw placed second after starting on the pole.
Freiburger was third in the points standings going into the race and he made progress against division leader Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, and Jason Schueller, of Dubuque.
