Madison Haslow scored 16 points to lead four Duhawks in double figures, and sixth-seeded Loras knocked off No. 3 Wartburg, 71-63, in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday night in Waverly, Iowa.
Ashley Funk added 15 points, Platteville grad Sami Martin had 12, and Sydney Schuler chipped in 11 as the Duhawks (6-6) advanced to play at No. 2 Coe in the semifinals on Thursday.
Central 57, Dubuque 48 — At Pella, Iowa: Miah Smith scored 10 points and nine different Spartans scored at least one point, but the Dutch rallied past Dubuque (6-7) late in their American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinal.
BOYS INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD
Griebel takes 3rd — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel ran 2:01.75 to place third in the 800-meter run at the Dickinson Relays. Griebel added a sixth-place run in the 1,600. The Comets’ Ethan Klemme was fourth in the high jump and Alex Pitts took sixth in the long jump.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Derek Leicht was sixth in the 800. Ryan Winger added a 12th-place finish in the 3,200.
GIRLS INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD
Steffen wins 400 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert’s Riley Steffen ran 1 minute, 0.94 seconds to win the 400-meter run at the Dickinson Relays on Monday. The Golden Eagles also got a third-place finish from Ariana Yaklich in the 60-meter dash and fourth-place showings from Meghan McDonald (200) and the 4x200 relay.
Keelee Leitzen delivered Dubuque Hempstead’s top finish, placing 11th in the 1,500 in 5:05.46. The Mustangs got 12th-place finishes from Emma Hilkin (200) and Brooke O’Brien (800), and the 4x800 relay.
Clayton Ridge’s Jaylyn Moore was 14th in the 60-meter hurdles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Hailey Stich had 11 kills and seven aces as the Cubans swept the rival Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 47, River Ridge/Scales Mound 29 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored a game-high 21 points, Sharon Mai added 12, and the Warriors rolled past the co-op.
Galena 56, West Carroll 35 — At Galena, Ill.: Corrina Noble scored 15 points, Addie Hefel added 13 and Claire Martensen 11, and the Pirates rolled past the Thunder.
Stockton 57, Warren 22 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 22 points, Kenze Haas added 10, and the Blackhawks (14-1) routed the Warriors.
MEN’S TENNIS
Northwestern (Minn.) 5, Loras 4 — At Clinton, Iowa: Joe Schneider and Eian Coad won singles matches as the Duhawks lost.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 6, Northwestern (Minn.) 3 — At Clinton, Iowa: Audrey Hinz, Lauren Diiulio, Clair Moore and Sara Backus won singles matches for the Duhawks.