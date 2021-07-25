EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — At its core, ‘The Cup’ golf competition between longtime buddies is still about getting together and having a good time.
But with a trophy at stake, the competitive juices get flowing a little more.
“What I tell people, honestly, is it’s almost like a bachelor party,” said Carson Tigges, who resides in Hudson, Iowa, and is one of 12 friends playing five different Dubuque area courses this weekend as part of their seventh annual competition. “We just play a ton of golf and have fun. We’re weekend warriors now. Most of us are married and have kids, all that stuff, so with the trophy this gets the competitive juices flowing a little bit and is something for us to look forward to throughout the year. I’m not sure when else I’d see these guys if we didn’t have this planned.”
The event began as a fun way for aged 30-something pals to reunite and catch up. Seven years later, two teams of six play five rounds at five different courses over the span of the last weekend in July to claim the coveted ‘The Cup’ trophy, surviving a grueling run of 90 holes over three days.
“I had just moved back from New York in 2013 and really getting into golf,” said Waukee’s Don Gehrls, known as ‘The Cup’ Commissioner. “I was looking to reconnect with some friends and something we could do that was competitive. Golf felt like a good choice. It didn’t start as something we were going to do every year, but we all loved it and came back the next year. We’re up to 12 players and even going out of state for it. Just a way to reconnect with guys who know each other a bunch of different ways, whether it was growing up together, meeting in college, or folks we didn’t know until we started. It’s definitely a fun, unique bond.”
The seventh annual event and sixth unique location came to Dubuque this weekend. Last year, the tournament was at Boyne Highlands in northern Michigan, and next year the group is planning on playing at Lake of the Ozarks.
“It’s definitely amateur golf. The skill level is a pretty wide range,” Tigges said. “We send out a survey each year and rank the players, then divide it up into tiers. Our Tier 1 guys will shoot low-to-mid 80s typically. Our Tier 3 guys can be over 100. We try to get matched up and make things even so there’s good competition.
“Every five years or so we try to make a destination type trip. Playing those courses in northern Michigan that were ranked top 50 in the country was that. Our skill level doesn’t really match the course rankings, but it’s still so much fun to play those.”
Casey Anderson and Tim Carty have been best friends since the eighth grade, and both graduated from Dubuque Hempstead in 2003. Anderson — the sophomore boys basketball coach with the Mustangs — knew that Dubuque would provide a beautiful location for ‘The Cup.’
“We have a pretty rigid calendar,” Anderson said. “We take a break after the outing, then in November we start submitting location proposals. I knew Dubuque had some good places, so I threw together like a 66-slide PowerPoint on the pros of Dubuque. Here’s the six courses we could play, ones we’ve played before, and here’s some Airbnbs we can stay at. It’s a nice middle ground for the Chicago guys and Des Moines guys.
“Each month we have something to do. We do player rankings in December, the player draft in January, different check marks of things throughout the year. Lots of email and smack talk. At the end of the day, winning is fun and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but just being out with everybody and hearing those same stories that have been told for the last 10 years that are still funny from college, it’s such a good time. If you make a couple birdies, great.”
The teams tackled Galena Golf Club and Bunker Hill Golf Course on Friday, then played Lacoma Golf Course’s Red/Gold in the morning on Saturday before teeing off on the Blue Course in the afternoon. The competition wraps up at The Meadows today. In its third year, ‘The Cup’ played all the courses at Eagle Ridge outside of Galena.
“It’s awesome,” said Carty, a Loras College grad who now lives in Iowa City. “It was a little smaller when it started, and then they expanded it to 12 guys and that’s when I got the invite. It gets to a point where it’s hard to find weekends, but we plan it so far out that we just make it happen. We all have kids and stuff going on, so it’s nice to have this one weekend to just get all 12 of us together, playing golf and catching up.”
The play varies between individual match play, two-team scramble and best ball. It’s truly a little bit of everything to keep each other on their toes.
“Don came up with the original idea, and he’s one of those guys that believes that if it’s worth doing, it’s worth over-doing,” Tigges said. “We proposed this, and he said, ‘OK, we’ll play 36 (holes) on Friday, 36 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. We kind of thought, man, that’s a lot of golf, especially in the last weekend of July. It’s always hot. But as the years have gone on, it’s just kind of what we do. We’re talking about it year round and it keeps us connected with each other.”
Most of the group lives in the Des Moines area, with others from Chicago, Iowa City and even Canada — but he couldn’t make it this year.
That’s where Dennis Marshall comes in.
“I’m not an official ‘Cup’ member, but I’m the No. 1 backup,” said Marshall, from Chicago. “Someone always can’t come, so luckily I am always able to join. I’m their No. 1 reserve. I always get really excited when they’re starting to align the teams and I’m hoping someone has a family obligation so I can make it. It’s happened the last four years, so that’s great for me. All these guys are super excited to be here and they take it really seriously. Everyone’s having a good time out there.”
The tie between the friends is mostly through the University of Iowa. Anderson was roommates with Tigges and Garrett Marshall, Dennis’ older brother, in Iowa City. Tigges is originally from the Des Moines area, and that’s how Anderson and Carty got into the friendship group and ‘The Cup’ lineup.
“We’ve been best friends since eighth grade when I moved to Dubuque,” Carty said of Anderson. “We always do an away (college) football game together every year, and we all have our traditions that we’ve kept up on. Our parents are great friends, our wives are good friends, our kids are about the same age. When everyone gets back together, you just fall back into it. Nothing really changes. It’s great.”
The players were excited for the opportunity to play in Anderson and (formerly) Carty’s neck of the woods.
“Dubuque brings something totally different,” Tigges said. “Casey knows a lot of people around here and people will come check in with us and say hello. That’s a different element to it. Meeting other people from around this area, that’s kind of what it’s all about.”
Through seven years, the friendly competition is at its strongest of peaks.
“We’re all friends and want the best for each other, but at the same time if we’re in a tough match on the 17th hole, I’m going to cheer if someone I’m against hits it into the bushes,” Tigges said. “You give a little fist pump.”
Even if the Tier 3 players are mostly in it for the laughs.
“I’m the lowest seed, the lowest ranked player every year,” Anderson said with a chuckle. “I’m just along for the fun and seeing those guys. I’ll get destroyed again today, but that’s fine.”