MINERAL POINT, Wis. — It was a trophy-filled day for Mineral Point basketball.
Hours after the girls secured a sectional plaque in DeForest, the Mineral Point boys defeated Cuba City for a third time this season in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday night, 61-46.
The Pointers advanced to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal against Onalaska Luther at a site to be determined.
The sixth-ranked Pointers (23-3) were led by impressive offensive performances from seniors Leyton Bowers and Joah Filardo, who scored 27 and 23 points, respectively.
“To win my first regional title as a senior, and to do it on my home floor in front of our crowd is a pretty special feeling,” Filardo said. “We play our best basketball when we play as a team, and to beat a great team like Cuba City three times in one season is a great feeling.”
The fifth-ranked Cubans (24-3) took the lead early in the first half on an offensive putback by Ian Hinderman with 11:57 remaining. The Cubans led by as many as eight following a pair of free throws from Carter Olson at the 5:32 mark, but the Pointers ended the half on an 11-2 run, with baskets from Filardo, Bowers, Bodie Bossert and Bryce Acherman to take a 26-25 lead.
“I thought we did a good job of getting the most out of second-chance opportunities, and even moreso in the second half,” Mineral Point coach Dan Burreson said. “When our guys play together, it can be pretty special to watch.”
The Cubans reclaimed the lead on a Mason Reese basket to start the second half, but Bowers answered on the other end, giving the lead back to Mineral Point one last time. The Pointers shot 45 percent from the field in the second half, as Bowers and Filardo proved to be nearly unstoppable.
“Once we got the lead, we really want to keep hold of it,” Burreson said. “Our defense was doing a great job of keeping Cuba City at bay and eliminating their fast breaks, which allowed us to extend the lead.”
Cuba City shot just 25 percent from the field in the second half, with leading scorers Carter Olson and Max Lucey being held to six points apiece. The Cubans were led in scoring by Reese with 14 points and Ian Hinderman with 10.
“These guys believe in one another and they trust each other,” Burreson said. “They listen and do what we need them to do, and I’m so excited for these guys to get the chance to be part of a sectional experience.”