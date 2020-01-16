It was a slow start for the UW-Platteville women’s basketball team. And a wild, wild finish.
Maiah Domask scored the game-winning bucket with 13 seconds left in overtime, part of her game-high 26-point performance as the Pioneers defeated UW-Stevens Point, 65-62, on Wednesday in Stevens Point, Wis.
Domask finished with 11 rebounds for the double-double to lead Platteville (8-6, 1-3 Wisconsin Conference). The win marks the Pioneers’ first in WIAC play and stopped a four-game skid that started with a Dec. 30 loss at Loras.
Morgan Horstman finished with 12 points for UW-P.
Central 59, Dubuque 46 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas scored 13 points and Kathleen Mathias added 11 but it wasn’t enough for the struggling Spartans (5-9, 1-5 American Rivers Conference).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 97, Central 82 — At Stoltz Center: Mitch Burger scored 22 points and the Spartans built on a five-point halftime lead for the win.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Galena 54, River Ridge/Scales Mound 25 — At Galena, Ill.: Corrina Noble scored 13 points, Mackenzie Muehleip added 11 and Sami Wasmund 10 as the Pirates defeated the co-op.
East Dubuque 54, Warren 28 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 11 points and a trio of Warriors scored eight points in the win.
Stockton 53, West Carroll 32 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas had 16 points and Tiana Timpe added 13 with three 3-pointers as the Blackhawks defeated the Thunder.