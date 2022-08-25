10222020-platteville3
Buy Now

Platteville’s Ellie Temperly delivers a hit during a match in 2020. Temperly had 191 kills last season and returns as the Hillmen’s top hitter this season.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

Platteville is ready to keep the momentum going.

The Hillmen, two years removed from earning their fifth Wisconsin state tournament trip in program history, answered that by winning the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title last fall. Unfortunately, their goal of qualifying for state in back-to-back seasons ended with an upset loss to River Valley in regionals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.