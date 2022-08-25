The Hillmen, two years removed from earning their fifth Wisconsin state tournament trip in program history, answered that by winning the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title last fall. Unfortunately, their goal of qualifying for state in back-to-back seasons ended with an upset loss to River Valley in regionals.
With four senior starters back, the Hillmen are prepared to try again.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the SWC this season:
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Denise Berntgen (third year, 35-18)
Last season — 22-15, lost to River Valley in Division 2 regional semifinal
Outlook — The Hillmen return a strong leadership group that should keep them in the hunt for conference and regional crowns this season with designs on the state tournament. Ellie Temperly was second on the team last season in a powerful offense with 191 kills, and she’s primed to be the Hillmen’s go-to hitter this year. Nies wasn’t far behind with 188 kills last fall and the two will make for a strong 1-2 punch at the net. Weigel added 148 kills last year, so the Hillmen are loaded with hitters. Losing standout setter Emily Fields and its top two digs leaders from last year is a concern, but Nies was third on the team with 311 digs. If a group of promising newcomers answer the call, look out for the Hillmen.
LANCASTER
Coach — Carla Hentrich (sixth year)
Last season — 20-19, lost to Cuba City in Division 3 regional semifinal
Returning starters — Kelsey NeCollins (Sr., MH), Alaina Stader (Sr., OH), Sadie Hollander (Sr., MH), Rose White (Sr., OH), Hanna Farrey (Sr., L)
Outlook — Moving up in the standings is the goal for the Flying Arrows this fall. With five returning senior starters and the work put in during the offseason, Hentrich expects to see results on the court. The Arrows lost their top two hitters from last fall, but with NeCollins delivering 133 kills a year ago she’s on tap to take the lead role. White added 100 kills. Farrey was second on the team with 256 digs, but the biggest hole will be at setter and replacing four-year starter Abbi Martin. Sophomore Jessica Morgan is projected to fill in, and if things go smoothly, the Arrows will be a tough out.
