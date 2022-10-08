PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Potosi/Cassville took advantage of five River Ridge turnovers to clinch at least a share of the Six Rivers title Friday night with a 27-13 win over the host Timberwolves.
The co-op could win the title outright with a win next week against Southwestern/East Dubuque.
The No. 4 Timberwolves (7-1, 3-1) suffered their third straight lost to Potosi/Cassville, and just their first loss this season.
“It’s always an intense game when we play River Ridge and there always seems to be a lot riding on the outcome,” senior Dayton Udelhofen said. “We are friends with a lot of them, and that just makes the games that more competitive.”
Udelhofen finished the game with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery for No. 10-ranked Potosi/Cassville (7-1, 4-0).
“We knew coming in that turnovers were going to be big, and we had to take advantage of them when we got the chance,” Dayton Udelhofen said. “They ended up being huge for us.”
A late interception by senior Sam Udelhofen was returned for a 31-yard score with 3:12 left in the game and all but sealed the win for Potosi/Cassville.
The two teams were knotted at 13-13 at the half and after a scoreless third quarter, P/C reclaimed the lead on a 2-yard run by junior Eli Adams with 10:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 136 yards on 20 carries and two scores, while junior teammate Roman Friederick added 107 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.
Coming into the game, River Ridge had allowed more than seven points just three times this season.
“We have a lot of confidence in Roman and Eli, and they did a great job of keeping the chains moving for us tonight,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “Everyone did their job well tonight, and we beat a very good football team.”
Potosi/Cassville shared the conference title with River Ridge and Black Hawk last season.
“To be a part of a team that wins back-to-back conference titles is something that doesn’t happen often,” Siegert said. “It’s a great accomplishment and I couldn’t be happier for these guys.”
