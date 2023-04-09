Expectations are always higher entering a season, but the four area boys soccer programs competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference all have a reason to raise their hopes a little bit.
Experience can be a major factor, and learning how to win is more than just a cliché. None of the four teams finished with a winning record last year, but that could all change this spring.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the MVC this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Alex Lee (1st season)
Last year — 3-11
Returning starters — Aiden Rhoad (Sr., GK); Aidan Saul (Sr., D); Joel Ostola (Jr., D); Jack Berg (Soph., D); Charlie Setter (Jr., D); Alex Tackney (Sr., MF); Mitch Tackney (Soph., MF); Leo Gammage (Sr., F); Bryce Roling (Soph., F); Drew Lewis (Jr., MF); Dennis Masinovic (Jr., F)
Other returning veterans — Will Scott (Jr., D); Brady Kohl (Sr., F); Owen Saul (Soph., GK)
Promising newcomers — Tyler Klaas (Sr., MF); Jackson Lippold (Fr., F); Elijah Lewis (Sr., F); Dillion Schemmel (Sr., F); Hayden Loewenberg (Fr., F)
Outlook — It’s been a while since Hempstead has had expectations this high entering a season, but that’s easy to explain with the return of 11 players with starting experience. The midfield projects as the Mustangs’ strength, but the cohesiveness of a team that knows what to expect in a tough conference can’t be overlooked. Hempstead returns seven different players who scored a goal last season, including its top three points scorers in Masinovic (4 goals, 3 assists, 11 points), Drew Lewis (3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points) and Mitch Tackney (2 goals, 3 assists, 7 points). Roling also had three goals last year for Hempstead. Rhoad solidified the goalkeeper position last season, making 66 saves.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Kevin Noonan (2nd season)
Last year — 8-9
Returning starters — Biniam Andrews (Soph.); Kyle Konrardy (Sr.); Owen Hull (Sr.); Nyle Jenkins (Jr.); Seth Connolly (Jr.); Coby Veach (Sr.); Jimmy Berna (Sr.); Jeremy O’Rourke (Soph.); Jose Rubio (Soph.); Ethan Callahan (Soph.); Soren Obermueller (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Treyton Benson (Soph.); Eli Callahan (Jr.); Griffin Dement-Graham (Soph.); Sawyer Kennedy (Soph.); Daniel Rothert (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Owen Eikamp (Fr.); Colton Freund (Fr.); Merrick Hull (Fr.); Joseph Lockhart (Soph.); Joshua Miron (Jr.); Gabe Smith (Fr.); Denver Reisdorf (Soph.); Jack Kirman (Fr.); Liam Kroger (Fr.)
Outlook — The Rams have been knocking on the door of state for the last couple years and hope that this will be the season they finally knock it all the way down. Senior returns 11 players who started at least nine games last season, including a high-powered trio on offense and a standout goalkeeper. Konrardy, who has signed to kick for the Iowa State football team in the fall, led the team with 37 points (16 goals, 5 assists) last season. Jenkins was right on his heels with 12 goals and 11 assists, and Hull chipped in seven goals and nine assists. Rubio was fourth on the team with five goals, three others scored two goals and three more had one. Berna made 106 saves in goal.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Cameron Scott (2nd season)
Last year — 5-11
Returning veterans — Alex Eisbach (Sr.); J.P. Weber (Sr.); Chris Schmitt (Jr.); Owen Shade (Soph.); Alex Shade (Soph.); Gabe Auer (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Tate Schope (Jr.); Connor Walsh (Fr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles enter each season with reaching the state tournament in mind, and this year will be no different. They will be counting on new players to make impacts in different ways, too. Wahlert graduated its leading goal scorer and the top two assists leader. and a key part of its set pieces last spring. But there are plenty of important pieces back. Eisbach, Gabe Auer and Weber all tied for second on the team with three goals last year. Schmitt has long been an anchor of the defense in goal and made 112 saves last year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — James Suarez (2nd season)
Last year — 1-11
Returning starters — Schuyler Ridenour (Sr., GK); CJ Kammiller (Sr., MF); Bryce Coyle (Jr., F); Caden Abresch (Jr., F); Brody Staner (Soph., MF); Zander Ehlers (Soph., MF/D)
Promising newcomers — Jacob Lucas (Jr., MF/F); Jaxen Waelchli (Soph., D); Logan Kloser (Soph., D)
Outlook — The Bobcats return a young nucleus from last season, and will lean on its experience to take a step forward in the conference this spring. The burning question for WD is who will be the anchor who can calm the defense when matches hang in the balance. The Bobcats will need to find an offensive spark, too. Staner led the team with four goals last season, while Kammiller and Coyle scored three apiece. WD scored just 16 goals as a team. The return of Ridenour should help after the goalkeeper made 246 saves last year.
