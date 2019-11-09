Dubuque Wahlert’s Maria Kircher wrapped up her high school diving career with a 25th-place performance at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state meet Friday in Marshalltown.
Kircher, a senior who posted the 19th-best qualifying score at regionals, scored a 179.15 in the preliminary rounds of the 32-diver event at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Friday’s action included preliminaries in the eight individual events — with four heats of eight swimmers in each event. The finals in those events, as well as the three relays, begin at noon today. The top eight finishers from the prelims make the A finals, and the next fastest eight make the B finals.
Here is a look at how other local athletes fared on Friday night:
200-yard freestyle — Wahlert senior Karlie Welbes swam a 1:55.27 to qualify eighth for today’s A final after being seeded seventh. Iowa City West’s Aurora Roghair posted the fastest prelim time, a 1:48.40.
200 individual medley — Dubuque Senior’s Claire Wedewer, a senior, finished 21st in 2:14. She was also seeded 21st. Linn-Mar’s Hayley Kimmel secured the top prelim time of 2:03.41.
50 freestyle — Senior’s Anna Pfeiffer, a senior, claimed the fifth seed for the A final with a 24.01 after being seeded fourth. Wahlert senior Alaina Schmidt swam a 24.93 to place 19th, three spots ahead of her seed. Ankeny’s Jasmine Rumley owns the top seed at 22.78.
100 butterfly —Wahlert senior Tori Michel swam a 59.35 for 19th; Wahlert junior Zoe Heiar took 26th in 1:001.3; and Hempstead junior Samantha Fish took 28th in 1:00.86. Iowa City West’s Scarlet Martin has the top seed at 54.06.
100 freestyle — Pfeiffer qualified seventh for the A final with a time of 52.66 after arriving at Marshalltown with the fifth seed. Wahlert junior Hayley Welbes finished 26th in 55.42 to move up three places from her seed. Rumley owns the top seed with a 49.86.
500 freestyle — Karlie Welbes placed 10th in 5:10 .77 to make the B final today. West Des Moines Dowling’s Berit Quass has the top seed at 4:51.39.
100 backstroke — Michel finished 10th in 58.08 to earn a spot in the B final, which has Dowling’s Katie Broderick as the top seed at a state-record 54.57. Fish finished 20th at 1:00.21, and Wahlert freshman Avery Schmidt took 21st with a 1:00.35.
100 breaststroke — Wedewer and Heiar swam identical times of 1:08.89 to make the B final as the No. 14 seed. Heiar was seeded 12th and Wedewer 21st. Wahlert junior Ariana Yaklich tied for 17th at 1:09.13, Alaina Schmidt took 20th at 1:09.34, and Hempstead senior Molly Duehr took 29th with a 1:10.85. Dowling’s Mary Martin owns the top seed for the A final with a 1:02.40.
From last week’s regional meet, Wahlert advanced all three of its relays to today’s finals. The Golden Eagles are seeded 11th in the 200 medley relay, seventh in the 200 freestyle relay and eighth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Senior holds the 14th seed in the 200 medley relay, the 31st seed in the 200 freestyle relay and the 13th seed in the 400 freestyle relay. Hempstead is seeded 22nd in the 200 medley relay.