Dubuque Hempstead has its own big four.
But the Mustangs’ dominance extends far beyond just those four wrestlers.
On Monday night, against a short-handed and overwhelmed Cedar Rapids Jefferson squad, Hempstead showed just how dominant it can be this season.
Hempstead earned bonus points in 10 of the 11 contested matches, and nine Mustangs won by fall in a 79-0 dismantling of Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Moody Gymnasium.
“We’re pretty balanced,” said Hempstead coach Chuck Haas, who earned his 301st career dual victory. “We don’t really have holes in our lineup. We just put 14 guys out there that scrap hard and are getting better every day so far.”
The balance showed on Monday. Not only the Big Four of Chad Bellis (126 pounds), Adler Kramer (138), Aidan Dunne (182) and Cayden Lovett (285) win by fall, so did JoJo Lewis (195), Gable Brooks (120), Landon Reisen (126), Jackson Vanderheyden (145) and Cole Rettenmaier (152).
Hempstead rolled to 3-0 in duals after a delayed start to the season.
“We have a lot of great athletes. A lot of guys that like to work hard in the room,” said Kramer, a state semifinalist last year. “They wrestle their hearts out.”
It was a tight battle for the quickest pin, too.
Lewis entered an early favorite in just 33 seconds before Lovett lowered the bar to 0:31. Rettenmaier secured the quickest fall in the last contested bout, pinning Connor Luensman in just 25 seconds.
“We’re finding ways to put people on their backs, whether it’s getting near falls or getting falls. And that’s a good recipe for success,” Haas said.
Cole Thill nearly made it 10 pins for Hempstead, opening the dual with a 13-1 major decision at 170 pounds. Thill nearly had Jefferson’s Ryan Chamberlin on his back and nearly had his shoulders on the mat as time expired.
Dunne followed with a clinic at 182, surging to a 5-0 lead in the first 25 seconds, then adding two more tilts over the next minute before sticking Luke Moses in 1:57.
Lewis, who is now 7-0 with five pins in his debut season, used an inside trip to take down the J-Hawks’ Nick Graham, then turned it into a fall in just 33 seconds.
“He’s getting good. He’s getting really good,” Haas said. “He’s getting scary good how much better he’s getting every day. I’m really proud of him. He’s a good kid and we really like what he’s doing for us.”
Adam Ward won a 4-2 decision over Caleb Knight at 220 before Lovett booked his pin of Zane Wilson.
Lohman Duffy (106) and Dawson Fish (113) earned forfeit victories. Brooks pinned Max Lathrop in 0:53 and Reisen followed with a fall over Shukuru Budederi in 3:31. Bellis, a 2019 Illinois Class 2A state champion, pinned Austin Clifton in 1:56 and two-time Iowa state qualifier Kramer stuck A.J. Buzynski in 2:48.
Vanderheyden made it five straight pins with his win in 3:52 over Frank Budederi.
Rettenmaier provided an exclamation mark with his pin before Jack Smith closed the dual with a forfeit victory at 106.
Hempstead will get a couple stiffer tests coming out of the holiday break, beginning with the annual County Clash against Western Dubuque on Jan. 2. The following weekend, the Mustangs welcome Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Ankeny to Moody Gym for what should be a showcase of strong wrestling.
“I think we’re going to surprise people. We just have to keep taking care of our business,” Haas said. “We’ve got some duals right after the break that may end up making or breaking us, so we have to be ready to go out of the chute.”