Bellevue’s Cole Heim (3) and Jacob Waller (left) tackle Clayton Ridge’s Brodie Wahls during their football game in Bellevue, Iowa on Friday night. The Comets clinched a postseason berth with a 7-6 victory.
Bellevue’s Cole Heim (3) and Jacob Waller (left) tackle Clayton Ridge’s Brodie Wahls during their football game in Bellevue, Iowa on Friday night. The Comets clinched a postseason berth with a 7-6 victory.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — The recipe was pretty simple for Bellevue and Clayton Ridge: win and get in.
The 48-minute journey to get there, however, was a grind to the very end.
The Comets and the Eagles squared off for the first time in two years with everything on line. After a defensive battle that came down to the game’s final possession, Bellevue extended its season and advanced to the Class A postseason with a 7-6 victory over Clayton Ridge on Friday at C.C. Hammann Field.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Bellevue co-head coach Matt Jaeger said. “They were in the same boat as us where we both needed this to get into the playoffs; it’s been a while for both of us. It didn’t go the way I thought it would, but definitely a good game. Our guys have fought all year, we have been through a ton of adversity ... and we got the job done at the end of the day.”
Caleb Helle’s interception on Bellevue’s opening possession thwarted a 10-play drive the looked promising for the Comets
The teams punted a combined four times in the first 24 minutes with the Eagles compiling 114 total yards to Bellevue’s 144.
Helle gave Clayton Ridge the lead at 1:58 of the first with a 51-yard keeper up the middle of the field. It didn’t seem all that crucial at the time, but the extra point try was blocked.
The Comets answered late in the second when Cole Heim capped off a 12-play drive that started at their own 1-yard line with a 3-yard sneak into the end zone to take a 7-6 advantage.
The defense took it the rest of the way.
“We were right there in the second half, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Jaeger said. “We had the drives going, then we’d have a penalty. We struggled with that, but our defense stepped up and took care of us.”
Clayton Ridge took control at its own 38 for one final drive towards the postseason.
But, with 2:18 remaining, Helle rolled out and had his pass intercepted by Jackson Mueller, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and the Comets postseason bound for the first time since 2018.
“It’s a big win,” Mueller said. “Our team put it together, we executed, had to keep after it and never give up. We just never laid off the throttle.”
Mueller said one simple thought crossed his mind after he made the game-clinching pick.
“I caught it and I was thinking, ‘Just don’t fumble it, hang onto that ball,”’ he said.
The Bellevue defense held Clayton Ridge to just 73 total yards in the second half.