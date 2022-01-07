PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Lancaster girls basketball team continued to stay hot Thursday night, winning its fifth straight game and seventh of its last eight with a 53-47 victory over host and SWC rival Platteville.
The Arrows (9-2, 2-1) battled back from a 10-3 early deficit to take a 26-23 lead at the half. The Hillmen (7-5, 2-1) pulled to within three points in the final minute of play on a basket from Lizzie Poller, but the Arrows got just enough security from the free-throw line down the stretch to hold on for the win.
“Everyone contributed when they were called on tonight,” Lancaster coach Mark Uppena said. “We had a lot of different girls step in and do some great things, and our depth really helped us tonight. These girls are playing some good ball right now.”
The Lancaster 1-3-1 defense was able to keep Platteville sharpshooter Cam Nies relatively quiet, holding the junior to just three points in the first half.
“We really wanted to know where their shooters always were and try to deny them any good looks,” said Lancaster senior Bridee Burks, who finished the game with a team-high 16 points. “We kind of got punched in the mouth by them early in the first half, so we knew we were going to have to punch back.”
The Hillmen knotted the game up to start the second half on a 3 by Nies, but Burks was there to answer on the other end, never allowing Platteville to reclaim the lead.
“We had some girls come off the bench and play amazing for us, including Jenna (Wolf),” Burks said. “She really gave us a spark when we needed it.”
Wolf finished the game with nine points, while Lainee Burks added 10, including nine in the second half.
“The Burks girls have a solid bond and you can see that they know where each other is going to be on the court,” Uppena said. “They know each others’ tendencies and the other girls feed off of that. We aren’t a big team, but these girls all play for each other. They’ve bought into our system and they’ve continued to grow together as a team.”
The Hillmen were led by Hailey Weigel with 13 points, Nies with 11 and Poller with 10.