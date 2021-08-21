Coming off identical 6-3 seasons that saw each team advance in the Iowa Class 1A playoffs a year ago, Cascade and Dyersville Beckman are eager to hit the gridiron and make another run at the UNI-Dome this season.
Here is a capsule preview at each team:
CASCADE
Coach — Tim Frake (17th season)
Last season — 6-3 (4-1 Class 1A District 5)
Returning starters — Brennan Booth (Sr., OL); Cole McDermott (Jr., OT/DE); Jack Menster (Jr., RB/LB); Cade Rausch (Jr., OG/DT); Justin Roling (Sr., QB/CB); Luke Ruggeberg (Jr., TE/LB); Tanner Simon (SR., RB/CB); Kodey Miles (Sr., OT/DT); Isaac Nova (Sr., WR/CB);
Other returning letterwinners — Mitchell Bergfeld (Sr., OT/DT); Keagan Lamey (Sr., WR/S); Angel Moncada (Sr., OT/DT); Mason Otting (Jr., WR/CB)
Outlook — The Cougars’ offense averaged more than 33 points per game last season and return many key playmakers this year. Most notable on the list is all-state running back Jack Menster, who had a breakout sophomore campaign. Menster rushed for a whopping 1,673 yards on 189 carries and found the end zone 23 times. Expect more of the same this season from the junior star, who looks to carry his team even further into the postseason.
Menster is not the only weapon returning on the offensive side of the ball for the Cougars. Second-team all-district quarterback Roling is back for his senior campaign as the signal caller. Last season, Roling led the Cascade air attack, throwing for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns. His favorite receiving target, Simon, also returns for his senior season. In 2020, Simon caught 22 passes for 357 yards and three scoring receptions. The Cougars definitely have some firepower on the offensive side of the ball and should be able to light up the scoreboard this season.
Cascade was pretty solid defensively last season, allowing just more than 20 points per game, but will need to replace several starters on the line. First-team all-district returning linebacker Ruggeberg, who accounted for 44 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries a year ago, will lead the defense. He will be joined by defensive first-teamer Simon at cornerback, who had 17 solo tackles and four picks in 2020. The Cougars have the personnel defensively to create turnovers, but depth and lack of experience is an area of concern heading into the season. If the defense can be solid, the weaponry on offense should be able to carry this team to success.
Schedule — Sept. 3: DURANT; Sept. 10: at Anamosa; Sept. 17: at Dyersville Beckman; Sept. 24: WATERLOO COLUMBUS; Oct. 1: SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG; Oct. 8: at MFL/Mar-Mac; Oct. 15: POSTVILLE
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Mark Atwater (4th season)
Last season — 6-3 (4-1 Class 1A District 5)
Returning starters — Elliot Naughton (Sr., TE/LB); Jason Koopmann (Sr., OL/DL); Ben Leuck (Sr., OL/DL); Wyatt Schulte (Sr., OL/DL); Conner Grover (Sr., WR/DB); Lane Kramer (Sr., WR/DB); Logan Burchard (Sr., WR/DB); Owen Huehnergarth (Sr., RB/LB); Ty Fangman (Sr., RB/LB); Max Mullis (Sr., WR/DB)
Other returning letterwinners — Michael Dinan (Jr., TE/LB); Eric Heinrichs (Sr., TE/DB); Lukas Boge (Jr., DL); Arturo Venegas (Jr., OL/DL); Cayden Gassmann (Jr., QB/DB); Luke Schieltz (Jr., WR/DB); Nick Wulfekuhle (Jr., RB/LB)
Promising newcomers — Oakley Harbaugh (Sr., LB)
Outlook — The Trailblazers will have a ton of senior leadership returning on offense, led by Huehnergarth and Grover, who were all-district performers a year ago. These two will need to step up their game even more this season to make up for the departures of quarterback Nick Offerman and dynamic playmaking receiver Trent Koelker. Huehnergarth rushed for 570 yards last season, while Grover amassed 206 receiving yards on 15 catches. Both will be looked at to put the ball into the promise land more regularly to fill the void left by Offerman and Koelker’s 22 touchdowns a year ago.
A stabilizing force up front will be senior all-district offensive linemen Koopmann and Leuck. These two, along with a veteran line, should provide first-year starting quarterback Gassmann the protection he needs to settle into his new role as captain of the offense. Beckman averaged nearly 27 points per game last year and will need some new guys to step up this year to achieve that same scoring prowess. Coach Atwater feels he has the veteran leadership and a group of juniors who are chomping at the bit to accept that challenge.
Defensively, Beckman returns several impact players from a team that allowed nearly 23 points per game a year ago. Naughton, a third-team all-state selection a year ago, will pair with Huehnergarth at linebacker to lead the defense. The two combined for 76.5 tackles last season. Grover and Burchard will make for a solid secondary and the defensive line should be strong as well with Koopmann leading the charge, along with seniors Leuck and Schulte. Harbaugh, a transfer from Clayton Ridge, could also be a factor on either side of the ball at running back or linebacker as he joins Beckman for his senior campaign.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at Camanche; Sept. 3: ANAMOSA; Sept. 10: at Monticello; Sept. 17: CASCADE; Sept. 24: at Postville; Oct. 1: WATERLOO COLUMBUS; Oct. 8: at Sumner-Fredericksburg; Oct. 15: MFL/MAR-MAC