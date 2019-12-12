The East Dubuque boys basketball team is ranked No. 14 in the latest Illinois Class 1A poll from The Associated Press.
The Warriors received seven votes and share the ranking with Brimfield and Eastland.
Stillman Valley 55, Stockton 41 — At Stockton, Ill.: Drew McGovern scored 18 points but it was not enough for Stockton.
Warren 51, Orangeville 44 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Brayden Bohnsack scored 13 points to power the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanark Eastland 73, River Ridge/Scales Mound 15 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Cougars coasted to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win.