Dubuque Senior cranked out 17 hits and delivered a doubleheader sweep of Waterloo West, 5-1 and 6-4, on Tuesday at Wiegand Field.
Sophie Link, Brenna Borland, Brooke Sullivan and Josie Potts each had two hits apiece for the Rams in the opener. Borland hit a double and Meredith Gatto earned the win.
Sam McDonald and Lacey King both had two hits in Game 2, with McDonald hitting a double and King going yard. Jolee Strohmeyer earned the pitching win for the Rams.
Dubuque Hempstead 11-10, Waterloo East 2-0 -- At Hempstead: The Mustangs hammered the Trojans in a convincing doubleheader sweep.
Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 2-3 — At Farley, Iowa: Kiya Steger’s RBI double walked-off the Bobcats in the bottom of the 10th inning for a win over the Tigers in the opener. Meredith Hoerner pitched nine innings in a strong effort before Morgan Hosch worked the 10th and got the win. Steger went the distance in the circle to power the Bobcats in Game 2 for the sweep.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-18, Dubuque Wahlert 2-4 — At Wahlert: Ruth Tauber drilled a home run in the opener, but not much else got going for the Golden Eagles. The Hawks swung to 28 hits over the doubleheader sweep.
Boscobel 10, Iowa-Grant 5 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The top-ranked Bulldogs topped the Panthers to punch the program’s first-ever berth into the Wisconsin Division 4 sectional finals, advancing to play at Horicon on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 1, Fennimore 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans escaped in their Division 3 regional semifinal, scoring the winning run in the sixth inning on a balk. Kobe Vosberg earned the shutout win on the mound for Cuba City, with Blake Bussan getting the save. The Cubans host Thursday’s regional final against rival Mineral Point.
Mineral Point 11, Prairie du Chien 8 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Dominik McVay and Leyton Bowers each homered as the Pointers survived a slugfest with the Blackhawks in the Division 3 regional semifinals, advancing to Thursday’s final at Cuba City.
Southwestern 13, Barneveld 3 (6 innings) — At Barneveld, Wis.: Jordan Stanton went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, Gavin Jochum drilled two doubles and Peerson Kephart added two hits and the win on the mound as the Wildcats dominated their Division 4 regional semifinal to advance to Thursday’s final at Pecatonica.
Seneca 11, Potosi/Cassville 1 (5 innings) — At Seneca, Wis.: The co-op had their season end in the Division 4 regional semifinals.
Pecatonica 16, Belmont 4 (5 innings) — At Pecatonica, Wis.: The Braves closed their season in the Division 4 regional semifinals.
