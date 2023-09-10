Bob
Buy Now

Loras College coach Bob Schultz celebrates a 10,000-meter NCAA Division III championship with Kassie Parker.

 Loras College

One of the most successful coaches in Loras College athletics history on Friday announced his plans to retire next summer after a 19-year run.

Bob Schultz, the Duhawks’ head cross country coach and assistant track & field coach, will step aside Aug. 1 and serve the program as a volunteer assistant moving forward. Ethan Adlfinger, an assistant coach for Schultz in cross country and Matt Jones in the track & field program since 2019, will be promoted to the head coach of the cross country program.

Recommended for you