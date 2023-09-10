One of the most successful coaches in Loras College athletics history on Friday announced his plans to retire next summer after a 19-year run.
Bob Schultz, the Duhawks’ head cross country coach and assistant track & field coach, will step aside Aug. 1 and serve the program as a volunteer assistant moving forward. Ethan Adlfinger, an assistant coach for Schultz in cross country and Matt Jones in the track & field program since 2019, will be promoted to the head coach of the cross country program.
“While it was an absolute thrill to help kids win championships, run PRs, reach goals, and shatter records, even more so, I hope that all of them are better people for having come through this program and that they have some very fond memories of their time as Duhawk student-athletes,” Schultz said in a statement announcing his retirement.
“While I’m stepping away from full-time coaching at Loras College, I do still plan to stay involved with the program as a volunteer assistant coach and through (the Fellowship of Christian Athletes). I’m excited about being able to say yes to so many things with my family and my church that I’ve had to say no to in the past because of my job. I’m just very excited about that kind of freedom. My wife and I are really looking forward to traveling more and being amazing grandparents.”
Recommended for you
Schultz, a 1991 graduate of Lewis University, served as a graduate assistant with the Duhawks from 1991-94 before taking a position at his hometown Elmhurst (Ill.) College for eight seasons. He spent three seasons at Lewis before coming to Loras.
Schultz coached recent Loras graduate Kassie Parker to five national individual track titles, two national cross country championships and 15 all-American honors. Between track and cross country, he won seven conference team titles and collected eight conference coach of the year awards and six regional coach of the year awards.
“While he was the most successful cross country coach at Loras in terms of postseason accolades, I think what stands out the most is how he was a role model, mentor, and supporter for all his student-athletes,” Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen said. “He made sure his teams had a good student-athlete experience, which is valuable as they transition to life after Loras.”