The Iowa High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, on April 17 canceled all spring sports due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how the area boys soccer teams would have looked this season:
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Denis Razic (3rd season)
Last year — 4-12 overall, 1-6 MVC Valley Division
Returning veterans — Josh Roman (Jr., D); Nate Roman (Jr., D); Micah Williams (Sr., D); Tristen White (Sr., M); Noah Krapfl (Sr., M); Carter Welbes (Sr., M); Jackson Jaeger (Sr., F); Mushror Kamal (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Alex Tackeny (Fr., M); Christian Luna (Jr., M); Ben Jaeger (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Mustangs returned plenty of varsity experience, a key part of Razic’s plan to build a foundation of success for years to come. Welbes and Jaeger earned all-MVC honorable mention last season. Jaeger had a goal and an assist last season for Hempstead; Welbes had an assist. Razic’s plan for the future includes building up the team’s technical and tactical skills while bringing the city championship back to Hempstead.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — James Culotta (2nd season)
Last year — 6-11 overall, 2-5 MVC Mississippi Division
Returning starters — Scott Wessels (Sr., D); Adam Wessels (Sr., D); Kaden Mueller (Sr., D); Brayden Atkinson (Sr., M/F); Zenebework Andrews (Jr., M); Jacob Konrardy (Jr., D); Ryan Connolly (Jr., D); Aidan Obermuller (Jr., D); Foster Hull (Jr., M/F); Hunter Preston (Jr., D)
Other returning veterans — Marcos Gallegos-Torres (Sr., M); Jasper Jansen (Sr., M); Brian Day (Sr., M); Michael Heiderscheit (Soph., D)
Promising newcomers — Jimmy Berna (Fr., GK); Owen Hull (Fr., F); Kyle Konrardy (Fr., F); Gabe Dominguez (Sr., GK); Wesley Jansen (Jr., M/F)
Outlook — With such a strong class of returning players, the Rams had high expectations for this season. Adam Wessels was a first-team all-MVC pick last year after tallying two goals and two assists. Atkinson, Preston and Obermueller also scored two goals apiece each last year, tying for second on the team behind graduated star Sam Noel’s nine. Konrardy led the team with five assists.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Dan Block (3rd season)
Last year — 12-6 overall, 5-2 MVC Valley Division; reached Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinals
Returning starters — Tyler Dodds (Jr.); Nathan Donovan (Jr.); Diego Lopez (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Jackson Haugen (Soph.); Jayden Lukan (Soph.); Murphy Newlin (Soph.); Brant Perry (Soph.); Eli Shubatt (Jr.); Ian Takes (Jr.); John Valdez (Jr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated 16 seniors from a 2019 team that reached the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. But Wahlert still returned a strong trio from its starting lineup. Lopez was a first-team all-MVC pick last year after recording three goals and nine assists in his first season with the program. Donovan led the team with 12 goals and three assists. Dodds had two goals and an assist. Haugen and Perry scored one goal each last year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Cliff Conrad (2nd season)
Last year — 3-16 overall, 1-6 MVC Mississippi Division
Returning veterans — Cole Burger (Sr., GK); Cody Gadberry (Sr., D); Nate Gehl (Sr.,M/F); Jack Haverland (Sr., M/F); Nathan Knepper (Sr., M/F); Wyatt Lynch (Sr., M/F); Sam Noonan (Sr., M/F); Caden Reinke (Sr., M/F); Brice Ronek (Sr., M/F); Gabe Ulrichs (Sr., D); Austin Brimeyer (Sr., M/F); Jordan Veach (Sr., M/F); Eric Monahan (Jr., D); Max Naumann (Jr., M/F); Sam Boge (Jr., D); Willy Lynch (Soph., M/F)
Outlook — The Bobcats were poised for more success this season with the return of a strong senior class. Reinke led the Bobcats in 2019 with seven goals and added one assist. Ronek had two goals and a team-best four assists. Gehl also scored two goals while Wyatt Lynch, Haverland, Brimeyer, Veach and Naumann also found the back of the net. Burger was the team’s primary goalkeeper, with backup from Willy Lynch. Burger saved 116 of 167 shots on goal he faced while Willy Lynch saved 20 of 34.
WaMaC CONFERENCE
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Mirek Laskowski (17th season)
Last year — 12-8 overall
Returning veterans — Chandler Hoeger (Sr.); Tom Jaeger (Sr.); Derick Ludwig (Sr.); Michael Keegan (Sr.); Jacob Morrow (Sr.); Jacob Sadler (Sr.); Adam Wessels (Sr.); Mason White (Jr.); Bryce Boekholder (Jr.); Connor Grover (Soph.); Ryan Burchard (Soph.); Logan Burchard (Soph.); Lane Kramer (Soph.); Mitchell Naber (Soph.); Augustine Smith (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Hunter Douglas (Fr.); Trent Arens (Fr.); Brady Bockenstedt (Fr.)
Outlook — The Trailblazers were agonizingly close to reaching the Iowa Class 1A state tournament for the eighth time since 2010 last season, falling to Center Point-Urbana, 3-2, in double overtime of their substate final. Jaeger led Beckman with 11 goals and added three assists. Logan Burchard was a key piece as a freshman, tallying six goals and four assists. Grover and Wessels had five goals apiece. Sader allowed just 1.4 goals per game last season in front of a defense that allowed just 56 total shots on goal.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Ben Kober (7th season)
Last year — 2-14 overall
Returning veterans — James Leopold (Sr.); Zach Dontje (Jr.); Jaycob Thompson (Jr.); Gabe Gardner (Jr.); Collin Nodurft (Jr.); Ethan Grau (Jr.); Micah Ward (Jr.); Sam Taylor (Jr.); Colin Tracy (Jr.); Malach McGlynn (Jr.); Aydan Rickels (Jr.); Tai Streets (Soph.); Tyson Wilhelm (Soph.); Isaac Koppang (Soph.); Caide Steffen (Soph.); Hunter Knutsen (Soph.); Sean Swanson (Soph.); River Waack (Soph.); Mitch Roeder (Soph.); Cael Koob (Soph.)
Outlook — A young Cardinals squad last year did not graduate any seniors and was looking for a bump up in the WaMaC standings. Grau, Koppang and Roeder shared the team lead with two goals last year, while Grau and Koppang shared the team lead with two assists apiece. Gardner, Swanson and McGlynn shared time in goal with Gardner receiving the bulk of the time and saving 141 of the 198 shots on goal he faced.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Gary Penniston (2nd season)
Last year — 12-7 overall
Returning starters — Tyrelle Kloser (Jr., F); Julian Nam (Jr., F); Jake Anderson (Jr., M); Carson Michels (Jr., M); Marcus Anderson (Sr., D); Jacob Bakey (Jr., D); Parker Mueller (Sr., D); Matt Brinker (Sr., GK)
Promising newcomers — Zach Templeton (Soph., M/D); Nolan Tracy (Soph., M/D)
Outlook — The Mohawks posted their best season as a program last year and lost in the postseason by the narrowest margin to the substate’s eventual state qualifier. With such an experienced core returning, Marquette had even higher expectations this season. Kloser was second on the team last year with 11 goals while adding three assists. Brinker allowed 2.1 goals per game while saving 141 shots on goal.