CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Sioux City Heelan wasn’t even the reason Meredith Bahl was getting frustrated, but the Crusaders sure paid the price for it.
Bahl and her Western Dubuque teammates showed a bit of nerves in the opening set of their Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal against Heelan on Monday. But when the Bobcats, and especially Bahl, righted the ship, it was game over.
Bahl brought the heat and hammered 14 kills, notching the 1,000th in her illustrious career in the process, and added 14 digs, while Maddie Harris drilled a match-high 15 kills and Maddy Maahs closed with 36 assists, as the No. 1 Bobcats swept the eighth-seeded Crusaders, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16, at the Alliant Energy Power House.
“It’s exciting. I’ve been playing varsity for four years, so one of my goals has been to get 1,000,” said Bahl, a senior right-side hitter. “So last year, getting my wrist hurt, that was a bummer because I knew I’d get it last year. But I knew I had it in me this year and I’m really excited to make it down here and achieve it at state.”
Libby Lansing chipped in eight kills, while Natalie Ulrichs provided 13 digs and three aces, and Ella Meyer had eight digs as the Bobcats (32-3) won their 25th straight match and advanced to Thursday’s state semifinals at noon to face No. 5 Marion (37-8). The Bobcats have now reached the state semifinals in three consecutive seasons.
“I think we had some nerves in that first game that, I’m not going to lie, even I wasn’t expecting,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “But they were there from the girls. We talked about it after game one and they knew it and they owned it. Going into game two, they did a better job of making sure we were playing our game on our side.”
The Crusaders (20-17) were making their 24th trip to the state tournament, which ranks fourth in state history behind Dike-New Hartford, Dubuque Wahlert and Western Christian’s state-leading 39 berths. But when Bahl started dropping the hammer in the second set, there was nothing they could do.
“It was a little bit of nerves,” Bahl said. “I had to know that I can play my game. I know how to play volleyball and get that pressure off. I knew I would be fine. I was getting a little frustrated, so I had to hit that ball a little harder.”
Neither team was willing to give an inch in the opening set, as the teams played to 10 ties and couldn’t build a lead larger than three points. Maahs’ drop shot and an ace from Harris got the Bobcats out in front, but the Crusaders answered.
Harris and Lansing delivered three kills apiece to help WD to a 17-14 advantage, but Heelan responded once again with a 5-1 run for a 19-18 lead, forcing a Bobcats timeout. It worked, as WD closed on a 7-3 run.
Harris hammered a pair of kills to put the Bobcats back in front, then Lansing and Bahl added kills before Heelan committed consecutive hitting errors to hand WD the 25-22 triumph in a grueling opener.
“I think walking in, our nerves got the best of us that first set,” Maahs said. “We’ve all been here before, but the atmosphere here just gets you sometimes. But at the end of the first set, and then the second set, we came together as a team and played what Bobcat volleyball is all about.”
Heelan led the second set on only one occasion, 3-2, but otherwise it was all Bobcats. Bahl was especially dominant in the second, flooring six huge kills as WD pulled away. Bahl hammered another shot to close out the 25-13 victory.
“I was a little bit worried about her after the first game, because she’s somebody we need to be on out on the court,” Scherrman said. “She knew that and she wasn’t happy with it. What a better place to get your 1,000th kill than at the state tournament heading into the semifinals. She had a great game for us.”
The Crusaders tried to keep pace and stave off a sweep in the third set, but there’s really nothing they could do. Bahl and the Bobcats were firing on all cylinders.
“Tomorrow, we’ll be back in the gym and trying to improve and get better,” Maahs said. “But right now, we are peaking at the right time.”