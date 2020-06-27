WORTHINGTON, Iowa — It’s been a while since Gary Langel has witnessed the kind of crowds the Worthington semi-pro baseball team has drawn to its annual 16-team tournament.
Through the first 14 games of the third semi-pro tournament of the summer, Worthington has drawn several crowds in excess of 200 spectators. In recent years, tournament organizers considered 100 fans to be a more-than-healthy crowd.
The 72nd annual tournament wraps up at 6:30 tonight, when Zwingle meets Dyersville in the championship game. Peosta and Rickardsville play in the 5 p.m. consolation contest. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for high school students and 50 cents for grade school students.
“A lot of the interest has to do with the fact there is no Major League Baseball going on right now, and people want to get their baseball fix by watching semi-pro games,” said Langel, the mayor of Worthington and the team’s general manager. “That was reflected at both Bellevue and Farley with their big crowds. And, if everything stays the same with the coronavirus and Major League Baseball not starting for a while, we’re going to continue to see that at the tournaments around the area.
“We’re hoping that this isn’t a one-year deal and that it kind of resurrects semi-pro baseball. Hopefully, it reintroduces people to what we have to offer and we get a bigger fan following, like we used to have years ago.”
The strong crowds this season brought back memories of the 1999 Worthington Tournament, when former Major League Baseball relief pitcher Mitch Williams played for Farley in a first-round game. That night drew a crowd estimated at well over 2,500 fans to the community located between Cascade and Dyersville.
Williams agreed to pitch for Farley after meeting long-time Hawks player Scott Harris at a golf outing in Des Moines a few weeks earlier. Williams showed why he had such an erratic nickname during a big league career that spanned more than a decade, but, after his outing, the “Wild Thing” used a perfect delivery on the fans who came out to see him.
Williams, a former Chicago Cubs left-hander who retired from professional baseball two years earlier, pitched three innings and took the decision in Farley’s 8-5 loss to Rickardsville. He spent the rest of the night signing autographs and sharing laughs with fans.
“I have a lot of respect for these guys who keep playing ball just because they love the game,” Williams said after the game. “That’s one thing that kind of went away while I was playing in the big leagues. More and more, you had guys who were playing for a paycheck, not because they love the game.”
Williams, who hadn’t pitched in more than a year before that night in Worthington, struggled with his control. He hit B.J. Leibfried with the first pitch of the game and was charged with a throwing error that allowed the first two batters to score. Mark Elsinger scored on a wild pitch for an early 3-0 lead.
“It’s kind of funny. When we were out (Saturday) night, Scottie told Mitch to tell me he was going to hit me, but they were just joking around,” Leibfried said after the game. “Then when I got down to first base, he looked over and said to me, ‘I didn’t mean that.’
“It is kind of intimidating facing him. His slider’s as sharp as they come. It just busts right in on your fists.”
The A’s scored six runs off Williams, who had two more throwing errors that led to a pair of runs in the third inning. Tim Felderman collected two of the hits, including an RBI single in the second.
“My first at-bat, I really just wanted to put the ball in play and hit it hard,” Felderman, who went 3-for-4 and earned the pitching victory, said after the game. “I tried to go up there and get my cuts in and not let hitting against him intimidate me. But it was kind of exciting to get a chance to pitch and hit against someone who played Major League Baseball.
“You always try a little harder, and you always want to give your best when you’re in that situation, because you don’t get many chances like that. It’s especially true when you’re playing against a guy like Mitch Williams, who a lot of people know, and there’s a big crowd to see it.”
Farley rallied in the fifth, when relief pitcher Bob Etringer hit a leadoff home run and Mark Pins belted his second homer of the game to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Hawks had the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh, when Dean Steffen grounded out to end the game.
But the excitement clearly centered around Williams. The standing-room-only crowd reminded several veterans of the 1960s and ’70s, when area semi-pro baseball was at its prime.
Tournament organizers said they sold 17 kegs of beer — nearly three times more than a peak tournament game — on that night. For the first time in tournament history, they covered the infield with a tarp during an afternoon rain shower to make sure the show went on as scheduled.
“It’s really a great thing for semi-pro baseball, because it gets people to realize that we’re still out here going strong,” Langel, the Worthington manager at the time, said after the game. “There are a ton of great volunteers who put a lot of sweat into making this tournament go. And a turnout like this definitely makes it all worth it.”