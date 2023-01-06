12082022-bellevuevsgalenabball6-sg.JPG
Galena’s Connor Glasgow puts up a shot during a Dec. 8 game at Bellevue. Glasgow scored 20 points on Thursday night as the Pirates beat Scales Mound, 64-60, in Galena, Ill.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Connor Glasgow scored 14 of his 20 points in the middle quarters, and Galena held off Scales Mound, 64-60, on Thursday night in Galena, Ill.

Kaden Hauber added 17 points and Parker Studtmann chipped in 12 for the Pirates, who took a five-point lead into the final quarter.

