Connor Glasgow scored 14 of his 20 points in the middle quarters, and Galena held off Scales Mound, 64-60, on Thursday night in Galena, Ill.
Kaden Hauber added 17 points and Parker Studtmann chipped in 12 for the Pirates, who took a five-point lead into the final quarter.
Scales Mound saw just four players score points, but Thomas Hereau scored 24 of his game-high 35 points after halftime. Charlie Wiegel added 21 points.
River Ridge (Ill.) 43, Stockton 41 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats outscored the Blackhawks, 13-10, in the final quarter to secure the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 95, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored 22 points, Ella Vosberg added 20, Summer Rogers had 18, Jenna Dailey 12 and Dea Crist 10, and the Cubans cruised.
Dodgeville 37, Platteville 31 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lizzie Poller scored 13 points and Camryn Nies chipped in 10, but the Hillmen fell on the road against the Dodgers.
Fennimore 52, Boscobel 33 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Rose French scored 15 points, Sophie Faulkner added 14 and Izzy Bender 10, and the Golden Eagles routed the Bulldogs.
Darlington 81, Southwestern 49 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Redbirds routed the Wildcats in SWAL action.
Benton 44, Potosi/Cassville 32 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Zephyrs held off Potosi/Cassville in their Six Rivers Conference clash.
BOYS WRESTLING
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Waterloo West 6 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Evan Bratten (120), Mitchell Murphy (126), Landon Reisen (132) and Josiah Schaetzle (160) won by fall as the Mustangs routed the Wahawks.
Western Dubuque 46, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21 — At Epworth, Iowa: Garrett Kluesner (195), River Sigwarth (126), CJ Kammiller (132), Joe Hirsch (138), Nevin Pins (160), Brady Kennedy (170) and Logan Massey (182) had pins as the Bobcats beat the Cougars.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Dubuque Wahlert 22 — At Wahlert Gym: Lincoln Oberfoell (132), Thomas Scherr (160) and Michael Bormann (220) won by fall, and Jerren Gille added a major decision at 126, but the Golden Eagles lost to the Saints.
Comets win 2 of 3 — At Wellman, Iowa: Casey Tath (160), Jack Hiland (220) and Ryder Michels (285) each went 3-0 as Bellevue beat Camanche (40-30) and Northeast (30-21), and lost to Mid-Prairie (39-36).
Cougars go 1-2 — At Tipton, Iowa: Riley Koppes (132) won all three matches by fall and Ty Frasher (152) also went 3-0 as Cascade beat Durant (54-24) and lost to Tipton (54-30) and New London (44-24).
Maquoketa 33, Beckman Catholic 30 — At Monticello, Iowa: Spencer Martin (152) won by major decision in the final match of the night to lift the Cardinals over the Trailblazers. Jackson Van Keuren (285), Pryce Schueller (126) and Cam Tracy (138) added pins for Maquoketa.
Martin, Van Keuren and Schueller won three matches each for the Cardinals, who lost duals against Monticello (65-18) and West Liberty (54-24). Alex Hageman (160), Ryan Funke (182) and Jake Schmidt (120) were 3-0 for Beckman, which lost duals against West Liberty (37-36) and Monticello (48-31).
Hawks split — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Carson Less (120), Jax Miller (126), Ryan Hilby (132), Carson Turnis (138), Logan Peyton (160), Will Ward (195) and Cameron Geuther (285) won two matches each, but West Delaware lost to Williamsburg (33-30) after beating Vinton-Shellsburg (64-12).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dubuque Hempstead 48, Waterloo West 30 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Lydia Hefel (190) and Kendra Rohner (130) won by fall as the Mustangs beat the Wahawks.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42, Western Dubuque 36 — At Epworth, Iowa: Grace Murphy (100), Hailey Lindecker (120), Amya Wolf (135), Sarah Roling (140), Kiya Steger (145) and Josie Jecklin (155) had pins as the Bobcats lost to the Cougars.
