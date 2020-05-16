Here is a capsule look at the Iowa area girls track and field teams:
BELLEVUE
Key returners: McKenna Putman (jr.), Kenna Duesing (jr.), Jordan Beasley (soph.), Lindsey Banowetz (sr.), Claire Dunne (soph.), Alexa Roeder (soph.), Gabby Williamson (soph.), Brin Daugherty (sr.), Shayla Oster (jr.), Sally Paulsen (sr.), Alyssa Manders (soph.)
Outlook: Oster earned herself a medal in the Iowa 2A state discus competition last year while Banowetz was looking to earn a repeat individual state trip in the 200-meter dash. With a number of other strung runners and field performers, the Comets looked to fare well by the time this year’s track postseason rolled around.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Key returners: Molly Muenster (jr.), Josie Theisen (jr.), Katherine Heimbuch (sr.), Holly Beauchamp (soph.), Hannah Literer (jr.), Allison Kettmann (soph.), Kaylee Koos (soph.), Halle Kilburg (sr.), Emma Callaghan (jr.)
Outlook: Kilburg qualified individually in all three distance running events — the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 in Class 1A. With her prowess in those competitions and several well-rounded, versatile athletes, all signs pointed to a good season for the Mohawks this year.
CASCADE
Key returners: Libby Felton (jr.), Julia Ludwig (jr.), Skylar Pachtinger (soph.), Brooke Denniston (jr.), Taylor Menster (jr.), Maddie Knapp (jr.), Molly McElmeel (sr.), Sophie Callahan (sr.), Jordan Simon (sr.), Sydney Weber (jr.), Abby Welter (sr.), Rachel Rhomberg (jr.), Elizabeth Gibbs (soph.), Harley Bradtke (soph.), Maci Boffeli (soph.), Shannon Morris (jr.), Anna McDermott (jr.), Grace Bergfeld (soph.)
Outlook: The Cougars have been known to put together deep teams that contend atop the 2A state standings by season’s end and 2020 looked to be no different. Welter would carry Cascade in the short-mid distance events while Simon and Gibbs were set to lead the Cascade hurdlers as 2019 state qualifiers. The Cougars also qualified for six of the seven relays in 2019 and a number of talented legs for those were back this season.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Key returners: Whitley Harber (soph.), Hannah Ruzicka (sr.), Abby Gaul (jr.), Chloe Freeman (soph.), Sonrae Saganisto (sr.), Hannah Jasper (sr.), Keona Gomez (jr.), Cagney Reimer (jr.), Kaitlyn Koehn (jr.), JayLyn Moore (soph.), Anna Harwick (sr.), Kaleigh Reed (sr.), Brook Crary (jr.), Mara Pierce (soph.), Isabelle Breitbach (soph.), Michaela Blume (jr.), Rebecca Schumann (soph.), Mara Pierce (soph.), Kayla Kelly (jr.), Emilie Christianson (jr.), Cagney Reimer (jr.)
Outlook: Moore made a trip to Des Moines in the 100 hurdles for 1A last season and the prospects of how she improved were tantalizing. This group has a lot of strong athletes returning for next season, but it would’ve been nice to see what the Eagles brought this year.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Key returners: McKayla Koelker (jr.), Valery Meyer (soph.), McKenna Milbert (soph.), Melanie Lutgen (jr.), Emma Oberbroeckling (soph.), Emily Wulfekuhle (sr.), Paula Braun (soph.), Gloria Rauen (jr.), Annie Gulick (soph.), Kiersten Schmitt (soph.), Nell McDermott (jr.), Addie Koelker (soph.), Isabelle Kluesner (jr.), Kamryn Klas (soph.), Leah Krantz (jr.), Sydney Reiter (soph.), Olivia Their (sr.), Jami Kruse (soph.), Annie Gulick (soph.)
Outlook: The Trailblazers probably expected some big performances out of this group a year after placing top 10 in the 2A state meet. Schmitt qualified for state as a high jumper last season and competed alongside Addie Koelker as a freshman for Beckman’s repeat title in the shuttle hurdle. There’s some talent heading out the door with graduation but a lot of athleticism will be back for 2021.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Key returners: Lily Aulwes (sr.), Ella Aulwes (soph.), Hailey Rausch (soph.), Kelsey Hansel (soph.), Annie Hoffman (soph.), Wendy Hrncirova (jr.), Luka Schulte (soph.), Sara Tabernero (jr.), Audrey Lavignolle (jr.), Mia Kelzer (jr.), Jessica Avianeda (jr.), Chloe Weipert (jr.), Sophia Wilson (soph.), Olivia Welsch (jr.)
Outlook: Ella Aulwes medaled in high jump and Lily Aulwes and Kelsey Hansel both held individual qualifiers to their names, pointing to a promising season for the Vikings. They also returned three of the four legs from their seventh-place 1A shuttle hurdle team. Next year, Ed-Co will bring talent back to the track.
MAQUOKETA
Key returners: Adeline Bowman (jr.), Carolyn Pickup (sr.), Nell Sybesma (sr.), Autumn Dykstra (sr.), Anna Hardison (soph.), Trisda Capelle (jr.), Kaitlyn Hanken (soph.), Brielle Hahn (jr.), Eliza Linden (jr.), Isabelle Davis (soph.), Drew Trentz (sr.), Madilyn Lemke (jr.), Sydney Miller (sr.), Harley Eye (soph.), Addie Michel (soph.), Savannah Dykstra (soph.), Carley Davis (soph.), Abbi Strathman (sr.), Rejusha Kuan (soph.), Mackenzie Said (sr.), Alexandria Scott (sr.)
Outlook: Pickup was the Cardinals’ lone returning state qualifier after placing 15th in the 3A 400 hurdles in 2019. The senior Maquoketa class contained some athletic individuals who had a lot of potential to add to the list of state-level competitors with possibly a few medalists in the bunch.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Key returners: Payton Beaman (jr.), Leah Ries (soph.), Amaya Hunt (soph.), Caelyn Sands (soph.), Emerson Whittenbaugh (jr.), Taya Tucker (jr.), Ella Imler (jr.), Kendra Hillers (soph.), Reece Mensen (jr.), Emma Richter (soph.), Allison Knipper (sr.), Jordan Hogan (soph.), Kailyn Hogan (sr.), Kennedy Ott (soph.), Holli Hogan (jr.), Kylie Chesnut (soph.), Carissa Sabers (soph.), Jordan Hogan (soph.), Avery Krapfl (soph.), Jaiden Porter (sr.), Emma Doyl (soph.), Kriya Atwell (soph.), Mackenzie Hoefer (soph.), Lexi Deutmeyer (sr.), Lydia Helle (sr.), Paige Winter (soph.)
Outlook: The Wildcats had a pretty terrific 2019, scoring 23 points to place ninth in the 1A state meet and returned some high finishers this year. Beaman, Chesnut and Hunt made up three legs of MV’s third-place 4x400 relay team and Helle medaled in shot put in eighth place. This team looks poised for more success next year and beyond.
WEST DELAWARE
Key returners: Sydney Morris (sr.), Eve Wedewer (jr.), Mikaila Neuzil (jr.), Emily Berner (soph.), Lucy Loecker (soph.), Anna Werner (jr.), Carlee Smith (soph.), Peyton Haas (soph.), Amira Thurn (soph.), Juliette Weber (soph.), Katelin Ante (soph.), Ella Koloc (soph.), Makayla Gasper (soph.), Jaci Bries (soph.), Hailey Hellmann (sr.), Heather Heims (jr.), Makayla Chapman (jr.), Laney Demmer (jr.), Katie Crock (sr.), Bridgid McMahon (jr.), Jadyn Werner (jr.), Katie McGrane (jr.), Madison Shontz (jr.), Victoria Harris (sr.), Kaylea Harry (soph.), Carla Gomez (jr.)
Outlook: There’s a lot to like about this Hawks group, which was fairly young in 2019. Smith, Koloc, Demmer and Shontz should help round out West Delaware when track can pick up again in 2021.