The Clarke women’s basketball team is on quite a run.
The Pride won their 15th straight contest and moved to 9-0 in the Heart of America Conference with a 68-61 wire-to-wire win over Missouri Valley on Saturday in Marshall, Mo.
Emma Kelchen led Clarke with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. Tina Ubl had 12 points, Giana Michels added 11, and Nicole McDermott 10.
Loras 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 60 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Madison Haslow netted 24 points, Sydney Schuler added 18, and the Duhawks (11-4, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) rolled past Nebraska Wesleyan to claim their third straight win.
Simpson 97, Dubuque 59 — At Stolz Sports Center: The No. 5-ranked Storm used a 41-point second quarter to pull away from the Spartans. Karsen Kershner and Allison Bailey led UD (9-7, 3-4 A-R-C) with 10 points each.
UW-Stevens Point 75, UW-Platteville 65 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Maiah Domask led all scorers with 23 points, but the Pioneers (9-6, 2-3 WIAC) fell on the road.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Missouri Valley 83, Clarke 82 — At Marshall, Mo.: Chandler Dean’s basket with 4 seconds remaining put the Pride ahead by two, but the Vikings connected on a 3-pointer just beyond half court as time expired to steal the victory. Keith Johnson led Clarke (9-9, 4-5 Heart) with 25 points and Jacob Fierst had 21.
Dubuque 69, Simpson 48 — At Stolz Sports Center: A balanced scoring attack led the Spartans (11-5, 6-1 A-R-C) to their fifth straight win. Peter Ragen led the way with 13 points, Jaylin McCants scored 12, and Brock Simon and Sam Kilburg had 11 apiece.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Augustana — At Rock Island, Ill.: Michael Jenkins led the Pride with 13 kills and 13 digs, and Montez Thompson added eight kills and 13 digs as Clarke won a five-set thriller (21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15) in its season opener.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors win twice — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Zach Freiburger had 13 points and Ben Montag added 10 as the Warriors breezed past Polo at the Pecatonica MLK Tournament. East Dubuque then defeated rival Galena, 51-43, in the semifinals. Dawson Feyen scored 21 and Montag 17 to move the Warriors to 10-4.
Stockton 56, Prince of Peace — At West Carroll, Ill.: Behind Caleb Mammoser’s 19 points, the Blackhawks took down Prince of Peace at the Manny’s Shootout.
Hornets win 2 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Collin Fosler scored 23 points and Benjamin Vandigo had 20 to lead Scales Mound past Durand, 74-44, at the Pecatonica MLK Tournament. The Illinois Class 1A No. 2 Hornets (15-0) then defeated Eastland, 64-33, in the semifinals. Sam Cocagne had 16 points, and Fosler 15 in that contest.