DES MOINES — Top seed, top prize.
On Thursday, Matthew Kruse took his place on the podium as bronze medalist. On Friday, he stood atop it, winning gold in the Class 4A 400 hurdles during the morning session at the Iowa state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.
After placing third on Thursday in the 400-meter dash, the Dubuque Senior 12th-grader entered his signature race as the No.1 seed and crossed first in a time of 52.80, besting runner-up Logan Piper, of Indianola, by more than a second.
“I feel great,” said Kruse. “I knew I had a pretty good chance of winning, but I was a little surprised when they yelled out 52.80. That’s my best-ever PR, I’m so proud of that. This year, I’ve been kind of slacking, not getting anywhere close to that time. But in my last (individual) race, I just crushed it, and I can be proud of that.”
Kruse said Thursday’s bronze in the 400 boosted his confidence for Friday’s 400 hurdle final.
“That fueled me for sure,” he said. “I knew what to run and knew I had the speed for it. As long as I could keep up and not stumble on any hurdles, I was good to go.”
Edgewood-Colesburg’s 4x200 team of Colin Harris, Mason Ashline, Ike Jones and Ian Miller posted the area’s next best finish during the Friday morning session, placing second in 1:31.47. The Vikings took silver in a tightly-contested field which saw the top five teams separated by less than a second.
Bellevue’s Alex Pitts’ morning didn’t begin as planned.
Entering as one of the favorites in the 110 hurdles, Pitts, who won silver Thursday in the 1A long jump, clipped a hurdle during his preliminary heat and failed to advance to Saturday’s final.
But the Comets senior still had work to do.
Pitts put the disappointment aside and battled to a bronze medal (54.77) a short time later in the 1A 400 hurdles.
“I just came off an upsetting race in the 110s,” Pitts said. “It feels a little better to come out here and place in the 400 hurdles. I was hoping for the win, but competing with (400 hurdle runner-up Kole) Becker and (winner Ryce) Reynolds, they’re just great athletes. It just feels great to come out here and get third after that disappointing race in the 110s.”
The Hempstead boys distance medley team of Noah Pettinger, Logan Clarke, Luke Odefey and Derek Leicht claimed a fifth-place finish in 3:32.41.
“We came out as the third seed and we planned on staying right there,” Clarke said. “We ran a tough race. Getting a medal here is something that we will remember for our whole lives.”
Also on Friday, Pettinger placed sixth (14.91) in the 4A 110 hurdles preliminary round to advance to today’s final. Bellevue’s Riley Carrier (15.35) qualified for the 1A 110 hurdles finals.
Maquoketa Valley’s Brock Trenkamp followed up his eighth-place finish in Thursday’s shot put with fourth-place medal Friday in the discus (150-11).
Dubuque Senior’s 4x400 (Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan, Jayden Arnold, Kruse, 3:22.46) qualified fourth in the 4A preliminary round. Maquoketa Valley (Cy Huber, Lance McShane, Nolan Ries, Michael Schaul, 3:30.24) qualified fourth in 1A, along with Bellevue (Kaden Guenther, Carrier, Nolan Dunne, Pitts, 3:32.07), which advanced in eighth.
Area boys athletes who competed in Friday morning’s final events but did not place within the top eight include Bellevue’s Carrier in the 400 hurdles (ninth, 56.35); Dubuque Senior distance medley (21st, 3:43.47), 4x200 (20th, 1:33.29), Kruse, long jump (22nd, 19-3/4), Sam Akins, long jump (14th, 20-5 ½), Cohen Pfohl, shot put (23rd, 43-1); Clayton Ridge distance medley (20th, 3:46.65), Caden Palmer, discus (DNF).
Area boys athletes who competed in Friday preliminary rounds but did not advance to today’s finals include Bellevue’s Pitts, 100 hurdles, (10th, 15.48); Edgewood-Colesburg 4x100 (17th, 44.87); Dubuque Hempstead 4x400 (ninth, 3:26.27).
GIRLS
The Hempstead girls captured that long-awaited state relay title with a win in the 4x800 on Thursday.
On Friday, they made the podium again.
The distance medley team of Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin, Brooke O’Brien and Keelee Leitzen placed fifth in 4A in 4:09.21.
“It feels really good coming off of yesterday’s win,” O’Brien said. “We tried to push as hard today. We work so hard and put in so much training to get down here, we just threw everything down on the track.”
Bellevue Marquette’s Allison Kettmann earned a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A 400 hurdles final, crossing the finish line in 1:06.98.
Clayton Ridge’s JayLyn Moore advanced out of the 100 hurdles preliminaries by placing fourth in 15.60.
Maquoketa Valley’s 4x400 quartet of Saige Hunt, Kylie Chesnut, McKenna Thompson and Amaya Hunt qualified for today’s final in 4:13.67.
Area girls athletes who competed in Friday’s final events but did not place within the top eight include Clayton Ridge’s Moore, 400 hurdles (ninth, 1:08.59) and high jump (10th, 4-11); Dubuque Hempstead’s Mya Curry, 400 hurdles, (20th, 1:09.47); Dubuque Senior’s distance medley (17th, 4:24.68); Bellevue Marquette’s Kailyn Thompson, discus (21st, 92-7); Edgewood-Colesburg’s Kelsey Hansel, high jump, (NH).
Area girls athletes who competed in Friday’s preliminary rounds but did not advance to today’s finals include Bellevue’s 4x100 (21st, 52.96); Maquoketa Valley’s 4x100 (16th, 52.34); Dubuque Hempstead’s 4x400 (10th, 4.05.41).
