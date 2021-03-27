Here is a capsule look at today’s area NCAA Tournament round of 16 game:
IOWA (20-9) vs. CONNECTICUT (26-1)
Time: Noon. TV: ABC
Series record: UConn leads, 4-3
Last meeting: UConn won, 86-48, on March 18, 2002
Facts & figures: It’s a matchup of underdogs vs. the sport’s giant. UConn is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the 22nd time and the 13th time in the last 14 tournaments. Iowa has made 27 total tournament appearances and has advanced to the Elite Eight just four times in program history. The Hawkeyes are 4-3 in Sweet 16 games. Freshman Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes and the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game. She also averages 7.2 assists, 6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. UConn leads the country in assists per game (20.9), field goal percentage (51.7) and scoring margin (32.1). The Huskies rank second in second defense (50.7) and fourth in scoring offense (82.8). UConn has four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by Big East Player and Freshman of the Year Paige Bueckers (19.9 ppg). UConn coach Geno Auriemma rejoined the team in San Antonio earlier this week after missing the first two rounds following a positive coronavirus test.