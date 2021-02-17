LANCASTER, Wis. — After falling to Lancaster twice during the regular season, the Prairie du Chien Blackhawks pulled off the upset Tuesday night with a 59-55 win over the No. 3 seeded Flying Arrows in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Lancaster High School.
The Blackhawks (6-10) held Lancaster to just 2-of-16 shooting from 3-point range and advanced to take on No. 2-seed New Glarus in the semifinals on Friday night.
“It’s been a season full of adversity for these guys, and I am just so proud of how they came ready to play tonight,” first-year Prairie du Chien coach Ben Harris said. “We played them tough both times during the regular season, but we had some mental breakdowns and failed to execute. Our guys have proved that they are a much better basketball team than they were at the beginning of the season.”
The Blackhawks’ zone defense wreaked havoc for Lancaster (13-7) all night, as the Arrows shot just 39% from the field in the first half. Lancaster managed to jump out to an 8-0 lead to start the game, but Prairie du Chien quickly stormed back with an 11-2 run to claim an 11-10 lead on a 3 from Quinton Scott.
The Blackhawks led by as many as nine following a 3 from Max Amundson with a minute remaining in the first half, and took a 27-21 lead into the locker room.
“Getting the lead and taking that momentum into the second half was really big for us,” Harris said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start, so to be able to overcome that and still hold the lead gave our guys a lot of confidence.”
Prairie du Chien opened the second half with a 7-0 run with baskets from Amundson, Colton Thompson and Owen Oldenburg.
Amundson finished the game with a team-high 20 points for Prairie, while Oldenburg scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
“Our defense really helped us hold on to the lead tonight,” Oldenburg said. “We didn’t let their shooters get hot, and we used our zone to create some tipped balls and turnovers.”
The Blackhawks led, 51-44, following a layup from Oldenburg with 2:59 remaining, but the Arrows pulled back to within three on a putback by Cole Raisbeck, who finished with 10 points for Lancaster.
Oldenburg added another layup with 1:05 remaining to make it a five-point game, but Lancaster’s Hayden Knapp answered with a three-point play with 26 seconds to go. Another basket from Knapp cut the lead to one with 15 seconds remaining, but Oldenburg and Justice Olmstead were able to convert at the free-throw line to keep the Blackhawks’ season alive.
Knapp finished the game with 23 points for the Arrows, while Hayden Wagner added 10.
“This is a really exciting win for us,” Oldenburg said. “We’ve had a shortened season because of COVID, but we’ve really come together as a team. To finally get a win against them, and in the tournament, that’s a pretty great feeling.”