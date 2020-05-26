Dubuque Wahlert’s boys tennis team had high expectations this spring.
Fresh off an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal appearance last year, the Golden Eagles returned the talent and experience to contend for a record 11th championship.
Then everything changed.
On March 25, Wahlert’s inspirational head coach, Julie Westercamp — who led the program to two state titles during her tenure — passed away following a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Then on April 17 came the news that the Iowa spring sports seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With their season wiped out and still grieving the loss of their beloved coach, Charlie Fair and Charlie Vandermillen knew only one thing could truly help them carry on.
“Obviously it really sucks that we never got to have our season,” said Fair, who would have competed at No. 1 as a junior for Wahlert this year. “I really feel for the seniors since they weren’t able to go out there one last time and have another season with the guys. Vandy and I, we’re just trying to get out and play as much as we can. It’s tough with a pandemic going on, but we need this.”
So with most of the sports world still on hold and gatherings extremely limited, the Eagles’ talented duo took the proper steps to form a competitive bond on the court. The Wahlert teammates frequent the Dubuque Golf & Country Club and play each other whenever they can with different paths on the horizon.
“I was disappointed, because I was really looking forward to competing again and trying to win another state championship,” said Vandermillen, a senior who would have played at No. 2 for the Eagles. “That’s what my mind was set on. But there’s better things to come. Charlie and I will play in USTA tournaments and that’s always fun. There’s a lot of competition ahead of me and the two of us are mentally prepared for this. I’m not worried about us having to overcome not playing a season or anything like that.”
The first hurdle to getting back on court was the obvious — staying healthy amidst a global pandemic. In a case such as this, mothers know best.
“None of our families have been exposed to it, so I think we’re OK with ourselves,” Fair said. “It’s really just been us. Our moms talked about it, and they said as long as just us two stay together and don’t branch out too much, keep it between us, they were fine with it.”
Getting back to swinging their rackets in a competitive format feels great, but it does remind them of what could have been this season.
“We lost that 5-4 semifinal to (Cedar Rapids) Xavier and then they went on to win state,” Fair said. “We felt pretty good about our chances this year and if some things went our way, we would have had another shot at it. It’s kind of tough, because there’s nothing we could have done. We kind of just have to live with it.”
Added Vandermillen: “With all the offseason work that we’ve done, I personally feel that we were the better team this year. I think that would have showed when we played each other, but that’s life. You just have to keep moving forward and keep a positive mindset.”
The Eagles certainly would have been playing for more than a title this spring, as the players shared a close bond with Westercamp and her family-like atmosphere within the program.
“It was a tough couple of months there,” Fair said. “When we got the news about Julie, we all got together and just tried to be with each other a little even though it was brief with the virus. Just being together for a day, knowing Julie was going to pass soon, it made us feel a little more comfort.”
Losing a coach, mentor and friend still stings these players less than two months later.
“I definitely had a close relationship with Julie and I definitely loved her,” said Vandermillen, who worked under Westercamp at the country club. “She was a good friend and a good person. I just remember the great times we had here together at the country club, calling her from USTA tournaments for advice, times with the team. Just remembering the good memories.”
While Wahlert’s top players are enjoying their time together now, they’ll soon be on different paths. Fair will be back for the Eagles as a senior next spring, while Vandermillen has capped his time at Wahlert and will join the St. Norbert College program in De Pere, Wis.
“With Vandy and some of the other guys going off to college, it’s going to be up to me and some of the other younger guys to make the effort and get out there and play, even when it’s tough like it is now,” Fair said. “Try to be as prepared as we can for next year.”
Vandermillen is looking to get as many reps in as he can during an unusual offseason before hitting the college ranks.
“I think with going to college, I’m going to put the foot on the gas a little more,” he said. “I always take tennis seriously, it’s like a business for me and I love it, but now it’s a different level. I have plans and I have business to take care of.”
While the past two months haven’t been easy on anyone, Fair and Vandermillen are just happy enjoying the little things like a good swing or a strong serve.
“With having to stay in our houses most of the time, this is the one thing we get to look forward to,” Fair said. “It’s a nice reliever from all the craziness going on.”