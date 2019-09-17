One of the winningest high school baseball coaches in Southwest Wisconsin has decided to step down.
Mark Pedretti served as the head coach at Prairie du Chien for 28 seasons and compiled an overall record of 430-177-2 and 248-61-1 in conference games, including the SWAL and Southwest Wisconsin Conference. He coached the Blackhawks from 1984 to 1998 and from 2007 to this spring and won a state championship in 1993.
Pedretti became the first person from Prairie du Chien to be inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prairie du Chien inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2018.
Only two other coaches have served at Prairie du Chien for more than 20 seasons. They include Paul Bebow (26 seasons) and Andy Banasik, who will begin his 27th season this school year.
The Prairie du Chien School Board accepted his resignation last week.
HEMPSTEAD ADDS QUARTET TO HALL OF FAME
Dubuque Hempstead will add four members to its Hall of Fame during ceremonies surrounding homecoming this weekend. Jim Ruprecht, Jim Meyer, Sue Potts Hannon and Aaron Wulfekuhle will be honored before the varsity homecoming game on Friday, and the induction ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
WARREN VOLLEYBALL TO HONOR JONES-STORY
The Warren High School volleyball program will pay tribute to Brooke Jones-Story during next Tuesday’s home match against Lena-Winslow. Her jersey number will be retired by the school in a special ceremony.
Jones-Story, 34, was working as an Illinois State Police trooper when she was fatally injured when a semi-tractor trailer crashed into a pulled-over semi and her squad vehicle on March 28 along U.S. 20 in Stephenson County. The driver of the semi, Craig W. Dittmar, 55, of Stockton, faces homicide charges.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL GAMES ON LOCAL AIRWAVES
Dubuque radio station KCRD 98.3 FM, an affiliate of Aquinas Communications, is now broadcasting University of Notre Dame football games. The next broadcast will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, when the Fighting Irish visit Georgia.
DASH SWIMMER EARNS SCHOLASTIC ALL-AMERICA
Collin Schuster, a member of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, has been honored by USA Swimming as a Boys Scholastic All-American. To qualify for the honor, a swimmer must carry a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while attending high school and post an individual pool time equal to a 2018 Winter Junior qualifying time in any individual event.
Schuster, and his brother Connor, attend The Singapore American School, where their parents are teachers. Their mother is from just north of Luxemburg in Clayton County. They have been swimming with the DASH program for the past eight-plus years when they return to the states while on break.