DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The grin said it all.
Keith Rahe’s smile may have even been brighter than the major league stadium lights shining high overhead.
It pretty much goes without saying at this point, but the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game — the Chicago White Sox’s 9-8 walk-off victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night in a temporary stadium adjacent to the movie site — was a smashing success.
“I mean, it’s magical,” Rahe, the president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said as he mingled with the crowd on the concourse during the game. “Just to listen to people, to see the excitement and just the awe, it was just unreal. For all this to happen is just absolutely majestic. It’s amazing. It really is. We’re thrilled. Beyond thrilled.”
From the immaculate stadium created by Major League Baseball and stadium consultant Murray Cook, to the fan experience between the Field of Dreams Movie Site and a ballpark constructed in the middle of a cornfield, Rahe couldn’t have been more thrilled with the way the MLB showcase event went off.
Players and managers from both teams raved about the facilities — media members were told during a Wednesday tour that the clubhouses had all the amenities of a major league clubhouse.
“So far it’s been unbelievable,” White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel said during his visit to the movie site before the game. “The time and effort, obviously the money put into this place, it looks absolutely beautiful.”
And there was a palpable buzz surrounding the site from the moment fans were allowed access.
“I’ve been doing this stuff a long time and I have all the admiration for Major League Baseball. They are so incredibly talented with what they do and all the people they work with,” Rahe said. “To make something like this happen is so many different levels in regards to getting everything to run smoothly. It’s just unreal.
“This is a testament to them, a testament to their hard work because this night is flawless. And that’s a major concern, honestly, is the fan experience. And people are loving it. For us, that’s what we want, too: For people from all over the country, from all over the world, to come here and say, ‘This is magical.’ And it is.”
Former New York Mets general manager and current MLB Network analyst Steve Phillips was among the media making their first trip to the site.
“I’m stunned. I mean it’s absolutely remarkable,” Phillips said. “Obviously it’s taken a lot of work to get this put together, but it’s a great event.
“It’s baseball’s acknowledgment of the romantic part of the game and how we all learned it and learned to love it. To connect to that, the movie that obviously touched anyone who’s watched it, it’s just so cool.”
For some it may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for MLB it won’t be. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed on Thursday that the game would return in August 2022, though he wasn’t prepared to reveal the teams. Chicago Cubs manager David Ross inadvertently let slip on Wednesday that the Cubs would be participating.
For Rahe, a lifelong Cubs fan, that would be another dream come true.
“Oh Lord. Oh Lord. I’ve been a huge Cub fan since 1966. Lived and died with the Cubbies,” Rahe said. “But just to have MLB here. Whoever it is, doesn’t matter. Just the magic that is here, it’s unreal. It’s just so cool.”