LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Mineral Point girls basketball team was an in-and-out 3-pointer away from a gold ball Friday night.
An Ella Chambers 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go would have given the Pointers their first lead of the game, but the shot went halfway down before rimming out. The top-ranked Mishicot Indians held on to defeat the Pointers, 70-66, in a WIAA Division 4 state final at the La Crosse Center.
The Pointers (17-6) trailed by as many as 13 in the second half, but rallied to tie the score at 66 with 1:37 to play.
“These girls have played with the mindset that we are good enough to be here all season long,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “I feel that tonight proved that.”
The outsized Pointers found themselves battling a pair of 6-foot NCAA Division II recruits in Desiree Kleiman (Minnesota State) and Kylie Schmidt (Purdue Northwest), who accounted for 43 of the Indians 70 points.
“Just about everyone we play is taller than Mallory (Lindsey) and me, so we are used to the height disadvantage,” said the 5-foot-3 Chambers. “We know that when we are going against a taller team, we have to get tougher against their posts and pressure them hard pretty much everywhere on the court.”
The Mineral Point defense did its job, forcing 18 Mishicot turnovers.
“I thought our defense executed really well, but we just got out-rebounded with their size, and that ended up hurting us,” Keyes said.
The Pointers trailed, 42-36, at the half following a pair of 3-pointers from Lindsey, but the Indians opened the second half on a 7-0 run.
“These girls stayed the course, and they executed really well after that until the last minute or so,” Keyes said. “I’m so proud of them for the work they’ve put in and for continuing to battle until the end tonight.”
Mineral Point found themselves in a bit of foul trouble late in the game, with Chambers and junior Blair Watters fouling out in the final minutes. Mishicot (20-2) took advantage, going 23-for-36 from the free-throw line. The Pointers made 7-of-13 attempts.
“We had some foul trouble and we lost senior Emily Cody to an injury so we had other girls who had to step up,” Keyes said. “Senior Ivy Lawinger did a fantastic job coming off the bench and hitting some key shots for us.”
The Pointers tied the score at 66 on a basket from sophomore Kennedy Wenger with 1:37 to play, but was scoreless after that.
“Our goal all season was to get to the state championship,” Chambers said. “We came to practice every single day for this moment, and we worked extremely hard to get here.”
Chambers led the Pointers with 20 points while Wenger added 15 and Lindsey had 11.
“This is just heart wrenching right now for this group,” Keyes said. “They have worked their tails off for this, and it hurts to come so close. I’m just so proud of them for all they’ve been able to accomplish.”
Mishicot (20-2), which concluded their season on a 19-game win streak, was led by Schmidt with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kleiman added 16 points and nine rebounds.