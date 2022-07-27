BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The Sprint Invaders series will highlight the first of two racing programs during the Dubuque County Fair.
Tonight’s program also includes the IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA SportMods and IMCA Modifieds, with action beginning with heat races at 6:30 p.m.
The Julien Dubuque Classic Fair Races begin with hot laps at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The card includes IMCA Hobby Stocks, AIRS, IMCA SportMods, Limited Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Late Models.
Fair admission costs are $10 for adults 12-and-over and free for children 11-and-under.
The Sprint Invaders Association — based in Burlington, Iowa — has provided an outlet for 360 sprintcar racing primarily in Southeast Iowa, West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri since 2002. Dubuque will be the northern-most stop on its schedule, which opened in April and concludes in September.
Dubuque has hosted the Sprint Invaders eight consecutive summers, and Wednesday’s event offers $2,000 to win the main event and $300 to start. Dominic Scelzi leads the win list on the banked 1/3-mile track with two victories, while Jamie Ball, John Schulz, Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman and last year’s winner, Jonathan Cornell, have also visited Victory Lane at Dubuque.
Cody Wehrle, of Burlington, leads the Sprint Invaders points standings with 1,424 points, 11 ahead of Ryan Jamison, of Mediapolis, Iowa, and 13 ahead of Bret Tripplett, of Lincoln, Ill.
Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld leads the Late Model standings at Dubuque with 385 points, just six ahead of Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, and seven ahead of Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, in what has developed into a three-man race.
Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, holds a 24-point lead on Dubuque’s Jason Schueller and a 26-point lead on Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger in the Modified standings at Dubuque. That, too, has developed into a three-man race.
Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, leads Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa, by 10 points in the Stock Car class. Likewise, Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, leads Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., by 10 points in the SportMod class.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., holds a 41-point lead on Dubuque’s David Crimmins in the Hobby Stock division. In Limited Late Models, Dubuque’s Steve Schueller holds a 13-point lead on T.J. Fortmann, of East Dubuque, Ill., and a 14-point edge on David Webster, of Monroe, Wis. In the Mini Late Model division, Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, leads Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, by one point and Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, by two points.
JACKSON COUNTY FAIR RACES SET FOR THURSDAY
The Maquoketa Speedway will host the annual Jackson County Fair races on Thursday night.
The Late Model class highlights a full program of racing. All classes with the exception of the Sport Compacts will be in competition, with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.
With a heat index in excess of 100 degrees, Maquoketa canceled its last weekly racing card on Saturday night.
ALLENDORF PLACES 5TH AT NATIONAL TRAP SHOOT
Kennedy Allendorf, of Shullsburg High School, placed fifth in a field of 262 female competitors at the USA High School Clay Target League national championships earlier this month in Mason, Mich. She was one of three shooters to post a score of 98, just one point behind national champion Katie Welker, of Winner/Colome High School in South Dakota.
Hailey Brant, of Southwestern High School, placed 32nd with a score of 94. Teammate Claire Sabatos finished 185th with an 80, and Hannah Brant shot a 76 for 214th.
Shullsburg’s Helen Edge took 149th with an 84, Jesse Ray placed 155th with an 83, Zoey Davis finished 184th with an 80 and Natalie Searles shot 73 for 230th.
In the boys competition, Shullsburg’s Daniel Corley shot a 96 for 130th. Scales Mound’s Mitchel Travis placed 223rd with a 95, Ben Werner took 457th with a 93 and Jonah Driscoll took 609th with a 91. The boys event drew more than 1,450 competitors, and three shot perfect 100s.
