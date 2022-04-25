It might be the smallest of the three trophies available to the United States Hockey League teams in Eastern Iowa, but it certainly carries plenty of weight with those battling for it.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints won the Dupaco Cowbell Cup for the third consecutive season and the sixth time since its inception in 2011-12 by securing a standings point in the regular-season finale Saturday night in Cedar Rapids. Dubuque dropped a 4-3 decision on William Brenner’s power play goal 1:24 into overtime.
“It’s very important to us,” said Dubuque defenseman Austin Oravetz, who contributed a goal and an assist. “We play Waterloo and Cedar Rapids all year long, so, obviously, they’re big rivals and there’s nothing better than to show them we’ve been the big dog.
“Cowbell Cup games are always really close, and they’re always really physical, and that definitely translates to playoff-style hockey. It prepares us a lot, especially playing Cedar Rapids the last two games of the season.”
With the bonus standings point for losing in overtime, the Saints edged Cedar Rapids by a single point for the Cowbell Cup, which represents supremacy in head-to-head competition between the USHL’s three Eastern Iowa teams. Dubuque went 7-3-2 for 16 points, while Cedar Rapids finished 7-4-1 and Waterloo went 4-6-2.
Tri-City won the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions and will have the top overall seed for the Clark Cup Playoffs. Dubuque, which closed the season on an 8-0-1 run fell two points short of Chicago for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and both earned first-round byes.
The Saints rallied three times on Saturday night to force overtime against the RoughRiders, who finished with the second-most home wins in the USHL this season at 23.
“We’ve shown a lot of resiliency all year in those kind of situations, and you’re going to need that at some point in the playoffs,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “It never goes perfectly all the time. You know you’re going to have to come back. The fact we’ve done it many times this season will, hopefully, give us some confidence that we’re never out of it until the last buzzer.
“It should give us more confidence that we did it tonight in their building. Their home record speaks volumes about how tough they are to play here.”
William Hallen scored what amounted to the Cowbell Cup-winning goal with 2:56 to play in regulation. Defenseman Samuel Sjolund took a low shot from the left point, and Hallen ramped the puck over goalie Bruno Bruveris’ shoulder from the slot for his 10th goal of the season.
“If there’s one team that’s going to come back in a game like this one, it’s our team,” Hallen said. “We always keep pushing through, and we always have such positivity on the bench. It was fun to see this comeback.”
The Saints kept grinding, even though their shot at winning the East ended earlier in the night when Chicago defeated Muskegon.
“I didn’t know until after the game that they had won,” Hallen said. “We were focused on our own game. No matter what happened with Chicago, we still wanted to win this game.”
Travis Shoudy opened the scoring for the RoughRiders at the 14:40 mark of the first period with a second-effort goal. Paxton Geisel stopped shots by Jake Percival and Shoudy before Shoudy found an opening for his eighth goal of the season.
Less than 4 minutes later, Sjolund tied the game with his ninth goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre corralled the rebound of an Oravetz point shot and fed Sjolund at the left point. Sjolund pinched in and blasted a one-timer past Bruveris.
“Even though we didn’t win, we still had a playoff mentality tonight,” Sjolund said. “It was a gritty, grinding game, which is exactly what you can expect to see in the playoffs, so it was a good test for us. This whole weekend against Cedar Rapids was a good test.
“We beat them in overtime (Friday) and came out on the short end tonight, but I think we’re in good form going into the playoffs.”
Percival gave Cedar Rapids it second lead at 4:11 of the middle frame. Martins Lavins forced a turnover in the Dubuque zone, and Percival snapped a quick shot past Geisel for his 15th goal of the season.
Oravetz knotted the score at 2-2 with his second goal of the campaign at the 17:31 mark. Sjolund weaved in from the point on the left wing, cut to the net and found a wide open Oravetz on the back door for a shot that beat Bruveris to the top right corner of the net.
Nate Hanley gave Cedar Rapids its third lead at 5:19 of the third period. Brendan Fitzgerald found Hanley open for a backdoor tap in for his ninth goal of the season.
The Saints had a chance to win the game on the power play in the closing minutes, but instead they negated the man-advantage heading into the extra session. Adam Flammang and Fitzgerald set up Brenner, who scored his first goal of the season through a David Chen screen while skating with a 4-on-3 advantage.