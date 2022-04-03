Cascade High School’s second athletic Hall of Fame induction class will include three former all-state athletes, a foundational administrator and a long-time supporter, the Hall of Fame board announced this morning.
Athletes Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Greg McDermott and Marty Sutherland, former principal Jim O’Meara and longtime Cascade Pioneer editor John Sullivan will be honored during the school’s Homecoming weekend, Oct. 8.
Here is a capsule look at the inductees:
Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel — In 1983, Greenwood dominated Class 2A to become Cascade’s first individual state cross country champion and led the Cougars to the first team championship in any sport. Both she and the team also won the titles in 1984 and ’85. She remains one of just five girls in Iowa history to win three or more individual cross country championships, and was the first to accomplish the feat. As a senior, she won state track championships in both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races. Greenwood later starred at Northeast Missouri State University, which is now known as Truman State University. A four-time NCAA Division II national qualifier in cross country, she earned all-America honors twice. In track and field, she specialized in the 3,000 and 10,000, won 12 conference championships and qualified for the national meet five times. She earned all-American status four times and finished second at nationals in the 10,000 as a senior. She still owns or shares nine Truman State records. She was inducted to the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Hall in 1996 and Truman State’s in 2002. She works as a registered nurse in Cedar Falls.
Greg McDermott — Despite playing varsity basketball for just two seasons, McDermott set a handful of school records for both scoring and rebounding. He still holds the marks for points in a game (46) and single-season scoring average (25.2). Following a senior season in which he averaged a double-double, McDermott was named all-state and was the Most Valuable Player of the postseason all-star game put on by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association. He also lettered twice in baseball for the Cougars, batting better than .300, and putting together an impressive .978 fielding average at first base while helping lead Cascade to the state baseball tournament for the first time in 1982. McDermott scored more than 1,000 career points at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Switzerland before turning to coaching. He became a head coach for the first time in 1994 and eventually returned to UNI, where he led the Panthers to three NCAA Tournament berths. He is now the head coach at Creighton, a program he has led to the NCAA Tournament seven times. He has amassed more than 500 career coaching victories. He is also a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, UNI, and Wayne State University Halls of Fame.
Marty Sutherland — A three-time all-state baseball player, he set five school records, including the marks for hits, home runs, and RBIs in 1997. Four of those records still stand. Sutherland also started all four years in basketball and helped the Cougars finish fourth in Class 2A. He still holds the school record for career assists. During his senior season at Cascade, Sutherland added the distinction of “four-sport athlete” to his resume as an all-district football player and a state track qualifier. Sutherland earned junior college all-region honors as a baseball player at Kirkwood Community College before moving to the University of Northern Iowa. He helped lead the Panthers to the first NCAA Tournament berth in school history while earning all-Missouri Valley Conference and all-region honors. Sutherland has also enjoyed success as a collegiate baseball coach, first at Wartburg College, then at UNI, and now as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Iowa. During his time in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes have averaged 30 wins per season, made two NCAA Tournament appearances, and won the first Big Ten Tournament championship in school history. Sutherland was also inducted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.
Jim O’Meara — O’Meara became the school’s first principal in 1976 and remained with the school for more than 20 years. He established an environment that his peers and employees have praised for emphasizing success both in the classroom and in extracurricular activities. Under O’Meara’s leadership, Cascade’s athletics program grew to include football, wrestling, and all of the school’s girls’ sports teams. The school’s sports facilities also grew during O’Meara’s tenure to include an on-campus football field and the Webber Center. O’Meara also served as Cascade’s softball coach from 1994 to 1997, leading the Cougars to their first state tournament appearance in his first season at the helm. Following his departure from CHS in 1998, the Western Dubuque School Board voted to name Cascade’s football field in his honor. He is retired and lives in Indianola, Iowa.
John Sullivan — Generations of Cascade athletes received recognition for their accomplishments because of John Sullivan. Following a successful baseball career that included being a member of the University of Iowa’s Big Ten championship squad in 1949, Sullivan entered the family business, joining the staff of what is now the Cascade Pioneer in the early 1950s. He took over as the paper’s Editor/Publisher in the late 1960s and oversaw the publication’s coverage of area sports, particularly at the high school level. He later served as president of the board that oversees the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame, and was himself inducted into that Hall in 1988. He also received the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Media Award for his contributions to high school athletics in 1995. Sullivan passed away in December at age 94.