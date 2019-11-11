Not every pass is going to be perfect. Even during Western Dubuque’s regional final thrashing of Clinton on Monday, Bobcats setter Maddy Maahs found herself running from sideline to sideline to track down the second ball.
There were plays that pulled Maahs a full 20 feet off the net. Others in which she was putting hands on the ball square with the left-side antenna. And some that saw her jumping as high as she could, arm out-stretched, to turn a would-be overpass into a one-handed set of beauty.
No matter where she was, Maahs found ways to put the ball where it needed to be — looking flashy in the process. During WD’s sweep of the River Queens, clinching the Bobcats’ first Iowa state tournament berth in four years, Maahs’ range as a setter was on full display. Flicking back sets effortlessly to rightside Meg Besler for kill after kill; consistently mixing her sets to give her hitters one-on-one matchups against the opposing block (if not open-net swings).
Or, on occasion, juking out all six of her opponents with a setter dump, perfectly placing the ball across the net for untouched points before the other team could figure out what exactly was going on.
“She is such a great setter,” said Besler, a junior who on Monday night led WD with 12 kills (a rarity for a right side at the high school level). “She just knows always what to do with the ball and she can pick any of us up. I have so much trust in her. Even if she’s not setting me, I know she’s making the right decision and she has a great mindset on everything.”
There are many setters of Maahs’ caliber heading to Cedar Rapids for the state tournament this week. Behind every potent, balanced, title-contending offense is usually a great set of hands that are constantly keeping the enemy defenses on their toes.
What separates Maahs is that she’ll be among the youngest floor generals at the U.S. Cellular Center. She’s already showing both the athleticism and volleyball I.Q. that put her well ahead of the curve of most other sophomore setters. It’s a big reason why WD’s other underclassmen — freshman middle Libby Lansing and sophomore outsides Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris — are crushing Maahs’ sets as well as any veteran hitter.
“She’s so focused and she’s so smart,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman after Monday’s win. “There’s a lot of court smart that you can’t always coach. She has it. She knows who to give the ball to and she’s someone that we can trust on the court at all times.
“There’s something to knowing that you can have a setter you can trust. To be an offensive player and to know that she’s going to give me the ball, that’s something I don’t have to worry about — that takes the pressure off of everybody else. She just knows who to give it to and she’s going to put it up for them to put it down.”
It’s not surprising that Maahs has the physical traits to get it done. Her older sister, Megan, is a junior starter for the UNI women’s basketball team and was on the floor the last time the Bobcats made it to the state volleyball tournament. Another older sister, McKenzie, started for WD’s basketball and volleyball teams two years ago.
But her intangibles — intellect, leadership, attitude, vision — would deceive any un-initiated onlooker. Even the older players on Western Dubuque (22-13) are looking to her for guidance. Midway through the season, they promoted Maahs to captain, and since then, this team has been humming as well as any squad joining them in the 4A field. They are winners of 12 of their last 15 matches, including a four-set ousting of three-time defending 4A champ Dubuque Wahlert in these playoffs.
“I have three players (at the net) who want the ball and that makes my job a lot easier,” said Maahs, who has 844 assists on the year, second only to West Delaware senior Macey Kleitsch among setters heading to state in 4A. “My job is to pick people up on the court when they get down. Keep it steady. Don’t have too many emotions, and when things get rough, I need to be the one to step up and calm things down.”
There’s no time for the young Bobcats to be awestruck by the state stage. The Bobcats drew the No. 7 seed in the 4A tournament, which pits them against No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s a Saints team that has advanced to the last four state tournaments with loads of returning talent from those previous runs.
However, given how Western Dubuque has played of late through Maahs’ offense, there’s no reason to believe these Bobcats will go away without a fight.
The future looks promising for the young team from Epworth. Maahs and Western Dubuque believe their time is right now, though.
“We just have to go in having the mentality that we can beat anyone,” Maahs said. “Knowing that we put the work into it, good things will happen.”