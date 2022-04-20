As Leah Klapatauskas sprinted closer to the finish line, she thought there had to be something wrong with the clock.
Running the anchor leg for Dubuque Senior’s 4x800 relay team Tuesday at the Hempstead Women’s Invitational, Klapatauskas couldn’t believe that the time of 9:39.97 posted on the scoreboard was accurate.
“When I was coming down the stretch, since they’ve been having clock problems all day, I thought it was wrong,” Klapatauskas said. “But then everybody was screaming and I was like, ‘Oh my god!”
Klapatauskas, along with teammates Kaitlyn Miller, Julia Kilgore, and Claire Hoyer, shaved a remarkable 17 seconds off their previous 4x800 best time, and by their own admission, unexpectedly hit the Blue Standard to qualify for the Drake Relays.
“If you would have told us that we were gonna break the standard, we would have been like, ‘Wow, no way,”’ Miller said. “I was literally like a jitterbug. I was jumping up and down and just screaming. It was great.”
According to Klapatauskas and Miller, it was the best second-place finish of their track careers as the quartet’s time moved them all the way up to fourth in the state.
“Sometimes, things just have to fall in line,” said Klapatauskas, who also claimed individual gold in the 1,500 (4:51.71). “I’m really grateful that we had the luck on our side today.”
Ahead of everyone in the 4x800, however, was Dubuque Hempstead’s outstanding foursome of Camdyn Kay, Julia Gehl, Maddie Digman, and Brooke O’Brien, who cruised to victory in 9:30.64. The time was nearly two seconds better than their previous best, and moved them up to No. 2 in the state.
Having already met the Blue Standard a month ago, O’Brien wasn’t about to coast to the finish line. Not in her school’s host event.
“We decided that since today was the home meet, it was a good chance to get out there and give it our all and just push on the track,” O’Brien said. “I was the anchor and I knew I had to bring it home for the team.”
Western Dubuque’s Sammy Recker raucously cheered teammate Audrey Biermann towards the finish line in the 4x200 relay. She knew their time was about to be special.
“I think we just took 3 or 4 seconds off our (previous) best time,” Recker said of the 1:45.10 her team posted. “It was crazy.”
The Bobcats’ 4x200 team of Katie McKenna, Recker, Brynn Walters, and Biermann not only won Tuesday’s race, but booked a trip to Drake Stadium in the process.
“We have a really good chemistry and bond with each other that I think a lot of teams don’t have,” Recker said. “We just all had a goal in mind and we really did it.
Western Dubuque’s 4x200 time moved them all the way up to fourth in the state.
Biermann claimed individual gold in the 100-meter dash in 12.71, as area runners swept the top three spots. Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen (12.92) took silver, with WD’s Walters (13.03) claiming bronze.
WD’s Taryn Penney gave the Bobcats their third gold medal of the night with a shot-put winning throw of 36 feet, eight inches.
Dubuque Wahlert brought home two gold medals as Tessa Berning (16-10) won the long jump and Lauren McClimon, Brielle Berning, Emma Donovan, and Alana Duggan (4:36.06) combined to win the distance medley relay.
But the most exciting finish of the night for the Eagles came during the evening’s final race in which they took silver. Jamie Schmid, Mia Kunnert, Olivia Donovan, and Rylee Steffen met the Blue Standard in the 4x400, with a qualifying time of 4:04.75, besting their previous mark of 4:11.22 to reach the Blue Oval.