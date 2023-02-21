Shawn O’Donnell looks in the mirror and considers himself extremely fortunate.
A scary on-ice accident Friday night in Youngstown, Ohio, left the veteran Dubuque Fighting Saints forward with a gnarly, 60-stitch gash that begins on the cheek below his right eye and runs at a 45-degree angle for roughly 5 inches before ending between his eyebrows. The injury also includes a broken frontal sinus bone.
But he still has his vision.
And his tear duct functions normally.
“If I was old enough, I’d buy a lottery ticket right now,” the 19-year-old from Pittsburgh said Saturday night. “The injury is what it is, but I know I’m very blessed. It could have been a lot worse, because it came dangerously close to my eye. I’m just very grateful for all the care I received the whole time.”
With 10:52 remaining in the second period of a United States Hockey League game, O’Donnell skated toward the Youngstown net when he saw teammate Will Staring’s shot trickle through goalie Colin Winn and come to rest near the goal line. O’Donnell dove to jam it into the net, but the skate of Phantoms defenseman Brandon Svoboda clipped O’Donnell under his protective visor as the net came off its moorings.
“The next thing I knew, I felt this warm liquid on my face and I saw red all over the ground, so I went straight for the bench,” said O’Donnell, who peeled off his helmet and made a bee line for Saints trainer Nicole Vogel. “My vision was fine the whole time, and I didn’t realize it was as bad as it was.
“Getting off the ice, I was still trying to convince the ref that it was a good goal. After that, I guess I asked a few too many times if I could get back out there and play before they finally convinced me how severe it actually was.”
Vogel, in her first season with the team, sprung to action in what she considers the scariest injury she’s confronted in her young career. She went through the basic ABCs all health care professionals learn — “Is he moving? Is he breathing? Does he have a pulse?”
Vogel calmly applied pressure to the injury to somewhat control the blood flow before an ambulance transported O’Donnell to a nearby trauma center for attention.
“For me, I stay calm by keeping him calm,” Vogel said. “In that situation, the biggest part of my job is obviously stopping the bleeding, but it’s also to make sure O.D. knows he’s OK and we’re taking care of him. You try to assure him he’s in the best hands he can be in and he’s being taken care of.
“You don’t really think about yourself in the moment. It’s all about him. You deal with the thoughts of how scary it was afterward. It’s definitely the scariest situation I’ve dealt with myself, but I’m happy to look back and feel I did a good job. The most important thing is O.D. is going to be OK.”
Vogel and O’Donnell praised the Phantoms’ organization for its professional attention. The team immediately contacted its medical team and provided a safe area for O’Donnell before he could be transported to the hospital.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of scary injuries in sports lately, and trainers don’t get nearly enough credit for the work they do and how well prepared they are for every situation,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “When something like this happens, you say, ‘Thank God we have them.’
“Nicole has done a great job all year and she was certainly on top of everything for O.D. She jumped to action right away and she was there for him the whole time until he got out of the hospital.”
O’Donnell said the procedure to close the wound took more than an hour. The last stitch went in around 11:30 p.m. and hospital staff kept him for observation until 2 a.m.
O’Donnell rejoined his teammates on Saturday, and they responded with some good-natured ribbing that made him feel right at home.
“I’m really thankful for all the messages they sent me when I got my phone back, and it felt really good to be around the guys all day,” O’Donnell said. “They had a few names for me, but it’s all good. The Swedes called me a Viking from back in the day, and I didn’t mind that one.”
O’Donnell spent the past few days in Pittsburgh and plans to return to Dubuque on Tuesday to see a specialist and plot a recovery plan.
“I’d like to be on the ice as soon as possible, but we’ll see,” said O’Donnell, a University of Massachusetts-Lowell recruit who will wear full facial protection for the rest of the year. “There will be no more fights for me, and I’m a little pissed about that one. But we have to wear a cage in college, anyway, so I guess I’ll be getting used to that a little earlier than I thought.”
O’Donnell has learned to count his blessings, especially when he looks in the mirror.
“I’m so thankful for the Covelli Centre staff and the Youngstown medical staff for helping me get out of there as safe as possible,” O’Donnell said. “And I can’t say enough about the job Nicole did. She was very professional and on top of everything. She was right there the whole time, which I really appreciate.”
